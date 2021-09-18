Aníbal Fernández was confirmed this Friday by President Alberto Fernández as the new Minister of Security, replacing Sabina Frederic.

Aníbal, who less than 48 hours earlier, after meeting with the head of state at the Casa Rosada, had denied being offered a position, returns to the scene in a formal way.

His last appearance in the political earthquake was the response to Fernanda Vallejos with a forceful “that is not done, ma’am”, for the leaked audios in which the economist and deputy tried to “squat” the President.

A public accountant and lawyer, Aníbal was mayor of Quilmes between 1991 and 1995, and then, in 1997, he was Secretary of the Government of the province of Buenos Aires, then governed by Eduardo Duhalde.

In 2002, when the Banfield native was President, Fernández took over the General Secretariat of the Presidency, to later occupy the Production portfolio.

Already with the government of Néstor Kirchner, he was Minister of the Interior. From that position, in 2006, he uttered a phrase that caused outrage and remained in the memory. “The sensation is there and it is not changed with speeches; it is changed with facts. My concern is not in changing the head of the man who feels the sensation or the woman who feels the sensation, in the street, with a word; I am not who to heal by word of mouth. I know that the feeling is because I do not live inside a Tupperware “, he declared at that time, in the middle of the claim

As of 2007, he was the protagonist of the governments of Cristina Kirchner, where he took charge of ministries such as those of Justice – when and the head of the Cabinet itself, in 2009, replacing Sergio Massa.

In 2011, he was elected a national senator for the province of Buenos Aires and holds the “record” of being the official who spent the longest time in positions of that rank.

In the elections for governor of Buenos Aires in 2015, he was defeated by twenty points by María Eugenia Vidal and, from that moment, remained on the periphery of the center of decisions.

Until the moment of being confirmed as Minister of Security, the most controversial of the Fernándezes was the controller of the Río Turbio Carboniferous Sites (YCRT).

In 2017, Aníbal had no mercy with another minister who returned and treated Julián Domínguez as “garbage, traitor and donkey”, when he recommended that Cristina not appear in the 2017 legislative elections.

Hannibal according to Hannibal

“I am a Duhaldean healthy carrier”

“We have to get used to starting to think in pesos, and not in dollars”

“It is a tilingo … that makes the plaza of the tilingos that fills it.”

“Anyone who wants to argue with Cristina, I advise: colliding with a train loaded with stones is easier”

“The picketers see a shovel and they get a fever.”

LM