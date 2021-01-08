In Levallois-Perret, “business” is often a family affair. After the conviction of the Balkany spouses on appeal in March, for tax fraud, and in May, for money laundering (conviction for which they appealed in cassation), the former mayor of the commune of Hauts-de-Seine again been placed in police custody on suspicion of embezzling property from a public depot for the benefit of… his daughter. Being under fire for allegedly mixing public and family interests is not an unprecedented experience, far from it: no later than last July, the former city councilor was indicted, suspected to have used municipal agents, in particular his drivers, for personal purposes.

A new summons before the judges possible

This time, it is a room located in Levallois-Perret and not supposed to be exploited which would have been rented, between 2008 and 2015, to various companies, including that of Vanessa Balkany. If Patrick Balkany has been released, he could be summoned again before the investigating judge, a source close to the case told AFP. Her daughter, her son-in-law, her former chief of staff were also placed in police custody, as were four other people within the framework of this investigation entrusted to the Central Office for the fight against corruption and financial and fiscal offenses ( OCLCIFF), said the Nanterre prosecutor’s office.