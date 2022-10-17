In his new book, comedian Vince Ebert tackles the serious issues of climate change, energy policy and the risk of a power outage. He not only uses his sense of humor, but also scientific knowledge.

Ray of light instead of blackout: The comedian Vince Ebert has written a new book in which he deals with the serious issues of the energy transition and power failures. Image: Wolfgang Eilmes

Dhe cabaret artist Vince Ebert does not play down anything in view of the dangers of climate change and the energy crisis, but with his new book “Lichtblick instead of Blackout” he provides a counterbalance to the radicalism and doomsday rhetoric of the climate movement. A special appeal of reading comes from the fact that the author, as a physicist and comedian, uses the tools he has tried and tested on stage by combining knowledge from science and technology with humour. This recipe works just as well in front of an audience as it does in book form.

Ebert serves up his arguments with all sorts of punchlines, which makes the heavy fare easy to digest without taking away its spiritual nutritional value. For example, he thwarted Germany’s popular claim to omnipotence, wanting to control the earth’s climate down to the degree, with the equally German overstrain in the construction of Berlin Airport. Ebert argues that problems are not solved by grand utopias, but rather by small improvements in detail: “The Sumerians invented the wheel, the Babylonians invented metalworking and the Baden-Württembergers invented the home savings contract. Without the invention of the lightbulb, we would still have to watch Netflix by candlelight today.” A gag that fits the argument is rarely missing.