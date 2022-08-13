





Technologies available in automobiles are now coming to buses. The new generation of road and urban vehicles, which will go on sale this semester, will have features that offer more safety and comfort. In addition, the vehicles are less polluting and more economical, according to the new norms of the National Council for the Environment (Conama) for diesel engines, which come into force in January.

The new technologies were presented at Lat.Bus, a fair that ended on Thursday in São Paulo, and also presented several launches of electric buses for urban use. The capital of São Paulo alone projects to have 1,500 units by 2023.

Part of the novelties will be restricted to road buses. The urban ones are sold to municipalities through public tenders and new technologies would result in higher costs, which would have to be passed on to tariffs, whose prices are controlled.

NEW RESOURCES

Mercedes-Benz models, leader in sales in the country, will have an emergency braking system when detecting moving objects and pedestrians, intelligent high beam control (which reduces brightness when crossing vehicles in the opposite direction), parking brake with electronic control, blind spot assistant and roll-over system. “These are items that will save more lives”, says Valter Babosa, Mercedes’ sales and marketing director. Roberto Leoncini, vice president of sales and marketing at the company, highlights the 50% reduction in pollutant emissions – 15 Euro 6 buses are equivalent to the emissions of one Euro 3, he compares.

In Scania models, which also have a speed control system – automatically reduced, via GPS data, when in restricted areas, such as hospitals -, diesel consumption drops by 8% (for intercity vehicles) and 10% (for highway vehicles). urban) compared to the current generation, Euro 5. The brand will still have options for biodiesel and HVO engines (hydrotreated vegetable oil known as green diesel). The automaker already has gas and biomethane models.

Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, in turn, offers models with automatic transmission, ramp start assistant and start lock while the doors are open.

Luciano Resne, Marcopolo’s engineering director, reinforces the transfer of technologies from cars to buses, such as the sound warning for seat belt use. In the armchairs, the company already uses “Nasa pillow foam” in the G8 model. Technologies adopted due to the pandemic also became standard, such as the ultraviolet light that is activated when the passenger leaves the bathroom for cleaning against bacteria.

The president of Volvo Buses Latin America, Fabiano Todeschini, says that the changes in the brand’s chassis allow 9% savings in fuel compared to predecessors. Buses are also more comfortable. “The passenger doesn’t feel the gear change,” he says, about the end of the jerks.

BODYWORKS

At the Caio bodybuilder, a change was the expansion of width and height to allow more space for the user to move in the aisles, more comfort in the seats and more convenience for taller people.

Comil, also a bodybuilder, took advantage of the need for changes related to Euro 6 regulations and changed the entire design of the bus. Luciano Tedesco, commercial coordinator of the brand, says that the changes guarantee more aerodynamics and fuel economy. For the comfort of drivers, buses have the option of including two seats for substitute drivers. The models even have an extra cabin with two beds so they can rest between long trips.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.








