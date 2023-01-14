The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and the Global Village Department, launched a new public bus line linking the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to the Global Village, at a cost of 30 dirhams for a one-way ticket, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays every week, with the aim of delighting mass transit users who wish Visiting the global village in Dubai.

The new launch comes in response to the increasing demand from customers to provide this service that facilitates their access to the global village.

Mohammed Hashem Ismail, Director of the Quality and Operational Control Department at the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, said that the launch of the Global Village line represents a quick response to the needs of users of the mass transit network, and within the authority’s strategy to expand public transport lines across cities, to achieve smooth transportation for all.

He explained that the trial launch of the service began on December 16, and the service was provided during the weekends, with two trips per day, back and forth.

The buses go from the main station in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to the public bus stops in the Global Village in Dubai, on two trips per day, the first at 3 pm and the second at 5 pm, and the return trip from the Global Village to Ras Al Khaimah, it starts at 10 and 12 at night (days Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

Adel Shakri, Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said that the launch of the cross-city bus service line, by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, would enhance mass transportation between the emirates of Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, and support the tourist and service movement. between the emirates of the country.

Shakeri stressed the keenness of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai to integrate the mass transit network within the Emirate of Dubai, and to create a kind of effective link between Dubai and the other emirates.