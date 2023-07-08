For the first half of 2023, the weighted average cost per square meter in the primary market of TiNAO decreased by 2.1% and amounted to 226.6 thousand rubles. This was reported to Izvestia by Bon Ton analysts.

According to the results of June 2023, the weighted average price per square meter of the primary market in the NAO amounted to 231 thousand rubles, which is 1.9% lower than at the beginning of the year, and in the TAO – 125 thousand rubles (-3.0% for half a year), experts specified .

“The average price of an apartment in the primary market in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug is 10.8 million rubles, which is 5.0% less than in January, and in the TAO – 8.2 million rubles (+0.8 for half a year),” the experts said.

In the NAO, the highest average lot price is observed in the settlement of Vnukovskoye – 12.8 million rubles (-2.5% for half a year), the lowest average price of a lot in the settlement of Filimonkovskoye – 7.4 million rubles (-0.2% for half a year) , analysts said.

Earlier, on July 6, analysts from Metrium and the development company Aeon Development told Izvestia that over the past three years, the share of multi-room apartments in Moscow new buildings has decreased from 25% to 6% of the total supply.