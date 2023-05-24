The British government announced today, Tuesday, the imposition of visa restrictions that will affect foreign students and their families, at a time when the Conservative government led by Rishi Sunak seeks to curb the increasing immigration, especially after Brexit.
The United Kingdom recorded record immigration rates with half a million people between June 2021 and June 2022, and new figures are expected to be revealed this week, continuing the upward pattern.
And while British universities attract thousands of foreign students annually, the visa restrictions will “significantly reduce” the number of immigrants by “reducing the possibility for foreign students to bring family members with them,” according to a government statement.
Under the measures, which will begin to be implemented in January, only postgraduate students engaged in research programs, meaning that they usually extend for more than two years, will be able to bring their family members.
Students will be prevented from obtaining a work visa instead of a student visa before completing their studies.
The government has vowed to act against “unscrupulous agents” who use student visas as a means of immigration. According to official figures, the authorities issued about 136,000 student visas in 2022, compared to 16,000 in 2019.
“We have seen an unprecedented increase in the number of student dependents arriving in the country with a visa,” Interior Minister Soyla Braverman said.
And she considered that the new measures provide a “fair balance” and allow “in the medium term” the return of immigration rates to Britain to pre-pandemic levels.
The measures have raised the concern of prestigious universities, who fear losing an important source of revenue, as foreign students often pay exorbitant tuition fees to enroll in them.
The Russell Group, which represents academic institutions such as Cambridge and Oxford, said government measures could affect efforts to “diversify” international students.
“Those who choose to study in Britain… bring with them an important value to our society and deserve to live alongside their relatives during their studies,” said Joe Grady, Secretary-General of the Higher Education Union.
“Instead, they are treated with contempt,” he added.
Immigration was a major focus of the campaign that led to the vote in favor of Britain leaving the European Union in 2016. However, the Conservatives who came to power failed to reduce the levels of regular and irregular immigration.
While the government seeks to reduce the number of immigrants, the country has faced, since Brexit, a shortage of labor, especially in the fields of agriculture and health.
Sunak recently acknowledged the need to issue tens of thousands of seasonal visas to compensate for the shortfall in agriculture, in a position that contradicts Braverman’s opinion.
The home secretary told a conference of ultra-conservatives that she saw no reason why “the UK should not be able to equip itself with heavy-duty lorry drivers and fruit-pickers to reduce immigration”.
#British #restrictions #student #visas
