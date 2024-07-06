Home page politics

From: Sandra Katherine

Press Split

According to confidants of the new British Prime Minister, the previous government’s Rwanda deal is “effectively dead” – and will nevertheless continue to cost Britain money.

London – On the first day after taking office, the new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has apparently kept his election promise and stopped the controversial Rwanda deal of his predecessor government. This was reported by the British telegraph already on Friday evening (5 July). Instead, Starmer’s new Labour government has expressed its intention to find ways to strengthen Britain’s borders.

Accordingly, the telegraphreport, which is widely cited in British and international media, is based on insider information from Starmer’s circle, which the multi-million dollar Rwanda deal as “effectively dead.” Official information on Starmer’s plans to ban irregular migration to Great Britain to stop it, are still pending.

The new British government under Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants to find alternatives to Sunak’s Rwanda solution. © Chris Eades/AFP

High costs, little benefit: How Johnson and Sunak failed with the Rwanda agreement

The plan to deport refugees to Rwanda and transfer millions of euros to the country in return had been criticized, not only from a human rights perspective, but also because, although more than 270 million pounds have already flowed to Rwanda as a result of the agreement, not a single person has yet been deported to the central African country. The criticism of Starmer’s predecessor, Rishi Sunak: that the failure of the Rwanda plan was already known before his efforts to implement the plan of the former Tory leader Boris Johnson through Parliament would have been foreseeable.

The Rwanda agreement also played such a big role in the election campaign of Keir Starmer and his Labour Party that the new Prime Minister had already promised weeks before the election to stop the Tories’ plans “immediately”. “I will not pursue a policy that I believe will not work and that I know will cost a fortune,” the BBC quoted the Labour leader as saying in May.

Plans against migration to Great Britain: Starmer wants to rethink anti-terrorism law

According to a report by the DailyMail The newspaper reports that the deadline for terminating the agreement is another three months, during which further funds related to the agreement would be due. The government in the Rwandan capital Kigali has not yet commented on the announced plans of Britain’s new prime minister.

Keir Starmer and his new cabinet want to make new proposals soon to solve Britain’s problems with illegal migration. Starmer’s new Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced on Friday evening that a team would be set up to look after securing the borders. Starmer himself announced to the BBC in May that he wanted to tighten an anti-terrorism law from Tony Blair’s time in office so that people who smuggle refugees across the border or facilitate the crossing in small boats face significant penalties. (saka)