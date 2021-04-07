A new 78 room hotel is starting to take shape on the site of former Santa Ponsa Country Club site next to the golf course. It is being built for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand which is owned by British hotel giant InterContinental Hotels Group.

According to a report on the website of Gras Reynes Architecture Studio: “the vision of the project includes the total renovation of the existing social and sports complex and its extension with a hotel, thus creating a large sports leisure complex, unique in Majorca since it combines: a newly built 78-room hotel, a social club with 3 restaurants, conference rooms, multifunctional space for events, gym, spa and indoor pool, beauty center, a large garden with 2 outdoor pools and a first-class tennis sports complex.

“The country club plot is defined by its large garden around which the buildings are arranged: the original building body where the common areas of the hotel and public programs are located, as well as the spaces of the members’ club and the new rooms, which are settled on the old tennis courts (the new tennis courts are located in the new complex across the street). “

Building work appears to be going to plan and the hotel will open soon giving Santa Ponsa a major boost.