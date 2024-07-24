UK must be ‘ready’ for hypothetical war with Russia within three years: «not inevitable» but not to be excluded either, and potentially extended to a presumed global «axis of upheaval» capable of including – in addition to Moscow – China, Iran and North Korea. Word of the General Roly Walker, since January, the British Chief of Defence Staff, who spoke about it in conversation with accredited journalists on the sidelines of a conference.

This is not the first alarm of its kind in British and Western military or political circles, but rarely expressed in such a blatant manner by a high-ranking officer in service. In this case the highest ranking of all Her Majesty’s armed forces. Walker said he fears that Vladimir Putin’s Russia is destined to emerge from the war in Ukraine as a “very, very dangerous” and “vengeful” country, no matter “whether it wins or loses”.

A country that «will roar again» and try to «punish» the countries that are most supporting Kiev at a military level like Great Britain. Not only that. The general then expanded the boundaries of his hypothetical apocalyptic scenario, raising the fear of a concomitant “invasion of Taiwan” by Chinaof a progress of theIran towards nuclear weapons and North Korean “threats”. Relaunching the thesis, not new, of a sort of axis between these 4 countries, committed in his reading to developing increasingly close relations between them, in terms of armaments and military technologies. Relations that by «2027-2028 could reach a point of convergence such as to diminish the capacity of Western democracies» to face them one by one «in isolation». Hence the suggestion to look to the future with «a different perspective around the world».

AND “the urgent need” for the Kingdom to fully rebuild the deterrent potential of its armed forces. “I’m not saying there is an inexorable path to war, but we have an absolute urgency to restore credible hard power to demonstrate our deterrence,” Walker added. Words that in fact, according to the British media, appear to be an indirect form of warning to the new Labour government of Keir Starmer, who, despite having confirmed the commitment of previous Tory governments to increase the military budget to 2.5% of GDP, has so far avoided indicating strict deadlines; and has, indeed, launched a spending review on defense allocations to be concluded in 2025.

Walker has moreover openly called for the ambitious goal of providing the British armed forces with the capability to neutralise and devastate a force up to three times larger. by 2027; and to “destroy” it altogether by 2030. Which, he pointed out as if to be on the safe side, does not necessarily require “more troops and more money” than planned, but certainly requires avoiding any “further cuts in the budget” reserved for the armed forces or in their size.