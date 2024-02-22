Although there is practically a month left until the start of the Easter holidays this 2024the truth is that there are many preschool, primary and secondary school students who can no longer stand the wait.

In this way, if you are one of those more than 20 million basic education students throughout the Mexican national territory who are waiting for the Easter holidays in 2024, you will be happy to know that The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has confirmed 2 school bridges before this holiday period.

It is in this way that, according to the official calendar of the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), The two school long weekends confirmed before the Easter holidays 2024 are the following:

*Friday, February 23

*Friday, March 15 to Monday, March 18

Thus, according to the official schedule of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) for the 2023-2024 school year of the SEP, The school weekend this Friday, February 23, is derived from the traditional meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE).

For its part, The second long weekend confirmed by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) before the 2024 Easter holidays will be 4 days, due to the fact that March 15 is an administrative discharge and is added to March 18, the day on which The Birth of Benito Juárez will be commemorated.

When is the Easter 2024 holiday?

There are many parents and basic education students who wonder how long it will take until the Easter holidays in 2024 begin.

It is in this way that, according to what is indicated in the official calendar of the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), there is one month left until the 2024 Easter holidays for preschool, primary and secondary school students. .

The above is taking into consideration that, as indicated in the official calendar of the 2023-2024 school year, the 2024 Easter holidays begin on Monday, March 25 and end on Friday, April 5.