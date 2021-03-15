Fur farms in China, where animals are bred for fur, could become a new breeding ground for viruses due to inappropriate conditions for keeping animals. Writes about it The mirror with reference to the conclusions of experts.

In a study of 13 fur farms, experts came to the conclusion that they are a “time bomb” for new “deadly pandemics.”

According to experts, sick animals are kept in small cages, and on one of the farms, raccoon dogs were found, which were paralyzed and slowly died due to the fact that they were ineptly trying to kill them with an electric shock.

The researchers also believe that the animals on these farms are under constant stress, which increases the scale of the “viral release”.

In this regard, experts believe that zoological farms and markets where animals suffer from being kept in close proximity to each other should be immediately closed and banned.

On March 10, it became known that Australian and Chinese scientists in the course of a large-scale study of the biomaterial of bats living in one of the regions of Yunnan province in southeast China, discovered four genomes of the coronavirus related to SARS-CoV-2.

In February, scientists warned of the possible emergence of a new deadly pandemic. We are talking about the Nipah virus, which is carried by fruit bats. In addition, pigs that consume infected fruits are carriers of the dangerous virus.