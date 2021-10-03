New brawl in Mula this Sunday morning. There are already more than five in which Local Police and Civil Guard agents have had to intervene in recent months and in the same place, on the Pliego road, next to two bars. The last one took place this weekend around 3 in the morning. Neighbors commented that they are “fed up” with this type of situation, events that can also occur in other parts of the municipality.

The Local Police of Mula and the Civil Guard are collaborating so that these situations do not occur, and proof of this is that a file is open and they have instructed proceedings. They also monitor compliance with closing hours and perform a dissuasive task so that those who ignore the rules of coexistence, see that there is a device to tackle these situations. In fact, measures have already been taken, in some places, such as the temporary closure of terraces and sanctions.