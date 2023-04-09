The Argentine attacker Lionel Messi became the top scorer at club level in Europe by reaching 702 goals in the win of the psg against Nice 2-0 in Ligue 1.

The ‘Flea’ He was the great figure of the match by scoring a goal and registering an assist. With this, in addition, he reached 298 services for a total of one thousand participations in goals.

Lionel Messi was the great figure in PSG’s triumph against Nice by scoring a goal and registering an assist. With this, the Argentine attacker became the top scorer at club level in Europe by reaching 702 goals, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s mark (701). In addition, the ‘Flea’ reached a thousand goal participations by reaching 298 assists.

Lionel Messi during a match with PSG/EFE

Lionel Messi He opened the scoring (26) with a good shot off a cross from the Portuguese Nuno Mendes. Already in the second half (76), Messi assisted Sergio Ramos to make it 2-0 with a cross from a corner kick for the Spanish defender to send the ball into the back of the net with a header.

Messi, who reached 30 goals with the PSG shirt, already has 19 goals and 17 assists in 33 games played this season. The Argentine, fixed in Christophe Galtier’s scheme, remained on the pitch for 90 minutes.

with victory, psg they ended a two-game losing streak, staying at the top of the table with 69 points and a six-point lead over second-placed Lens (63).

We recommend you read

After the match, coach Cristophe Galtier acknowledged that PSG had a “great weight on their shoulders” after two consecutive defeats that caused the fans to direct their anger at the Argentine soccer player.

“It is better to have six points (advantage) than to run behind,” acknowledged the French coach before stressing that the match against Lens next day will be “of great importance” in his aspirations.