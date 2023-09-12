Of Health editorial team

A third type of brain cell identified (in addition to neurons and glia) necessary for the proper functioning of the brain. Steps forward to understand the mechanisms underlying various neurological pathologies, therefore to develop new therapies

They are in the brain hitherto unknown cells, essential for memory, learning and movement

. They were discovered by an international group of researchers including Italian scholars from the University of Rome Tor Vergata and the Santa Lucia IRCCS Foundation in Rome, who published the research in the scientific journal Nature. The discovery – the hope of the authors of the study – will help understand the mechanisms which lead to the development of different

neurological pathologies,

therefore to new therapies.

I study The group of researchers, directed by Andrea Volterra, professor emeritus at the University of Lausanne and visiting faculty at Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering of Geneva and so on visiting scientist at the Santa Lucia Foundation, discovered that, in addition to neurons and glia – that is, the non-neuronal part of the brain that provides structure, nourishment and regulates the environment within the brain -,

there is one third type of brain cells necessary for the proper functioning of the brain. These cells



calls glutamatergic astrocytes they act on brain circuits linked to memory, attention and movement control. The new cells, despite being among the components of glia, are different because they have neuronal characteristics and are able to put glutamate, a neurotransmitter, into circulation. A characteristic, never observed before this study, which places glutamatergic astrocytes halfway between glial cells and neuronal cells.

Learning, memory, movement control One of the authors of the study, the pharmacologist and neuroscientist Ada Ledonne, researcher at the University of Rome Tor Vergata and at the Santa Lucia IRCCS Foundation (in the Experimental Neurology laboratory directed by the neurologist Nicola Biagio Mercuri), explains: The results obtained demonstrate that the Glutamatergic astrocytes influence neuronal activity, neurotransmission and synaptic plasticity in important brain circuits, such as the cortico-hippocampal circuit and the nigrostriatal dopaminergic system, with implications in the regulation of learning and memory processes, movement control, and the onset of epileptic seizures.

Greater knowledge of the functioning mechanisms of the brain The identified cells are also involved in mechanisms of neuronal synaptic plasticity, that is, in the mechanisms that regulate the strength of communication between neurons, the researchers explain. In particular, the study published on Nature proves that glutamatergic astrocytes I am essential for a form of plasticity (called long-term potentiation) that underlying learning processes. Interfering with the function of this new type of astrocytes in experimental models, in fact, causes memory damage. The identification of this new typology of brain cells with intermediate characteristics between astrocytes and neurons, the researchers explain, constitutes a notable advance in knowledge of the functioning mechanisms of the brain.

Treatment prospects for various neurological diseases In the study published on Nature – adds Dr. Ledonne – an important role of glutamatergic astrocytes has also been highlighted in the control of the brain circuit that regulates movement, the nigrostriatal dopaminergic system, whose functional alteration is the basis of Parkinson’s disease.

The results of the study, the researchers underline, will serve to better understand the mechanisms that lead to the development of various neurological pathologies and, therefore, they will help to develop new therapies which, by acting on the newly discovered mechanism, may be able to influence the course of various brain diseases.