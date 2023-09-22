The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin It has given us quite a bit to talk about in recent months and days. The interpreter of ‘Livin’ la vida loca’, ‘Fire by night, snow by day’ and ‘Vente pa’ ca’ a couple of months ago confirmed his divorce of the painter Jwan Yosefafter six years of marriage and children together.

But now Ricky Martin took advantage of his I return to Mexico to provide a great musical show and at the same time be seen with a new boyfriend? The Puerto Rican singer was captured in the company of a handsome and muscular man and has sparked speculation that he could already have over her ex-husband with a new and mysterious beau.

Would Ricky Martin have a new boyfriend according to videos in Mexico?

During his visit to Mexico to offer a symphonic concert, the Puerto Rican singer has generated controversy when he was captured on company of an attractive man, fueling rumors about a possible new romance in his life. Although Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced their separation in July and subsequently reached a divorce agreement to avoid legal conflicts, the possibility has recently arisen that the singer has found a new love interest.

Jwan Yosef, ex-husband of Ricky Martin and the Puerto Rican singer/ Photo: Instagram @rickymartin.

The images broadcast by the YouTube program ‘Gossip no like’ show Ricky Martin with this mysterious man and are already circulating in the media, generating unknowns about the identity and nature of their relationship. This meeting in Mexico, where Ricky Martin offered a symphonic concert, has left open the possibility that the singer is beginning a new love stage after his separation from Jwan Yosef.

Although it has not been officially confirmed that this man is Ricky Martin’s new boyfriend, the joint presence of both has fueled the speculation and curiosity of his followers. Furthermore, the host Javier Ceriani of the program Chisme no like pointed out that the man in question would be “the new little friend” from the singer.

Ricky Martin would have a new boyfriend according to videos in Mexico/ Photo: Capture YouTube Gossip No Like.

It should be noted that a few weeks ago it was speculated that a man named Max Barz he would have been involved in the marriage of Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef.

Max Barz (on the left) is the one with whom it has been speculated that Ricky Martin could have been involved and on the right is the man who was seen accompanying him upon his arrival in Mexico / Photo: Instagram / YouTube Gossip No Like.

The name of the model and adult film actor has been involved in an alleged extramarital relationship with the singer and that is supposedly what would have caused the end of the marriage.

This version that circulates in international media and social networks has not been confirmed by the artist. For now, the mystery about this possible new love relationship remains, and Ricky Martin’s fans are generating a stir among the singer’s fans.

