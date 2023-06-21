The new director of Spartak Moscow Oleg Malyshev has expressed his support for Quincy Promes to Russian media. “The decision on a Russian passport is up to Promes, but if he wants it, we will help him.”

The Dutch top footballer of the Russian club was sentenced in absentia to 1.5 years in prison on Monday for stabbing his cousin Esajas after a family quarrel at a party. He is also suspected of drug trafficking, which case is still ongoing.

Promes has been in Russia since early 2021 and will not leave the country because he could be arrested. On Monday, Spartak already announced in a short response that ‘Promes can still appeal and that Spartak is waiting for that’. Promes (31 years old, 50-time international) immediately appealed through his lawyer Robert Malewicz. He denies stabbing his cousin, despite incriminating tap conversations and witnesses.

‘We hope that the appeal will prove otherwise’

'We hope that the appeal will prove otherwise'

The new CEO of Spartak Moscow has now explained the Promes case to Russian media during his first press conference, when asked about it: ,,We will think about the legal question. The appeal process is underway. We hope that the decision of the appeal judges will be changed. We will provide assistance to Promes."

Journalists also asked Malyshev about Promes’ possible citizenship. ,,I understand that the decision on citizenship is a player’s decision. If Promes makes a decision, we will provide assistance and support,” said the CEO.

Promes' contract runs until 2024. Spartak is not going to fire him for the time being, despite all the legal problems. If Promes would no longer have a job in Russia, he would have to leave the country. With a Russian passport he can stay as long as he wants and he is relatively safe from the Dutch judiciary because Russia does not extradite any nationals, something that does not happen anyway in the current political climate.

Spartak previously tried to arrange a Russian passport for Promes, but that has failed so far because of the legal problems he has in the Netherlands. However, Spartak intends to try again, if Promes wants it. Read on under the photo

Svetlana Zhurova in her golden years in Heerenveen.



Top skater: This is reputational damage for Russia

Whether Promes will succeed in obtaining a Russian passport is still highly questionable. Former top skater and now politician Svetlana Zhurova also spoke out these days about Promes and the fact that he remains out of the hands of the judiciary in the Netherlands in Russia: ,,Of course this is reputational damage for Russia. Should he be extradited to the Netherlands? We have no agreements with the Netherlands about the extradition of criminals. But if his guilt is proven, our reaction should be the same as everyone else's. Give him a Russian passport? I'm not sure he'll be able to get it. I wouldn't want to break our law for him."

Poll: Break contract from Promes

A poll on a Russian sports site shows that more than 40 percent believe that Spartak should help and protect Promes. More than half of the visitors to that site believe that the club should break the contract.