The last winter was full of upheavals at Aston Martin. The main change took place at the top of the sports team: the former team principal Otmar Szafnauer in fact left the team, giving up his place to Mike Krack, a 49-year-old Luxembourg engineer who in the past had worked extensively at BMW, also collaborating with the team during the period in which the Munich house was a protagonist in the Circus together with the Sauber team. In those years the current new boss of the Silverstone team was also able to work with Sebastian Vettelat the time a very young talent with high hopes who made his debut in Formula 1 at the wheel of the German team.

In recent months there has been a lot of talk about possible future entries of new manufacturers in the sport, starting with Audi And Porsche who would be interested in the idea of ​​landing in Formula 1 starting from 2026, when the new power units will be introduced, after the current freeze. Even the same Aston Martin, in recent comments, he had opened the possibility of building an engine in the future, thus ‘breaking free’ from the close bond that currently unites it to Mercedes. Those who apparently don’t seem to want to land in F1, at least in the short term, are Krack’s former home: BMW.

During an interview with the German site Auto Bildin fact, Krack explained that he does not foresee similar moves in the short term by the Teutonic brand. “BMW always watches what happens in Formula 1. But I don’t think it’s a theme at the moment“, explained the Luxembourgish. Krack then joked about the “good relationship” that binds him to Sebastian Vettel, a point of reference for the team in terms of experience: “If he paved the way for me from the inside? I don’t know – the new team principal commented with a smile – I wasn’t there. You will have to ask him yourself ”.