Consumers can borrow thousands of euros less for the purchase of a car or television, for example, due to the increased inflation. Calculations by geld.nl show that households can buy an average of 7,000 euros less on credit. Families with children in particular receive less credit from the bank.

Lenders will apply new lending standards from September 4. This should protect customers against debts they cannot pay. Many prices have risen in recent months, making living costs more expensive. The bank will include these increased costs in the maximum loan amount from next week.

To determine how much someone can borrow, lenders look at how much money you have left after deducting the fixed costs and the estimated living costs. "Due to inflation, the cost of living has risen and lenders must therefore take this into account," says Amanda Bulthuis, money & insurance expert at Geld.nl. "For consumers, this means that a higher amount is deducted from their income and they can therefore borrow less."

According to the money expert, people who take out a so-called consumer credit often use it for the purchase of a car or minor renovation. On the website of budget information officer Nibud there is a ‘Riskometer Borrowing’. This allows you to calculate for yourself what the influence of a loan is on your financial situation.

Families with children can borrow less

Families with children in particular notice that they can borrow considerably less. “In the scenarios that we have calculated, households with children can borrow an average of 8,900 euros less due to the new rules, and households without an average of 5,700 euros less,” says Bulthuis. Exactly how much it is is different in every situation. “Of course, this has to do with the fact that the costs you incur for children have also risen due to inflation.”

A couple with children who live in a rented house and have a net income of 3,500 euros can still borrow just under 22,000 euros in the old situation. From September 4, the maximum loan amount is just under 12,000 euros.

Consequences for existing loan

If you already have a loan at the moment, the new loan rules will not affect you. It only applies to new loans or if you want to transfer a loan.

“Don’t go on the internet looking for flexible lenders or private individuals who offer themselves,” Bulthuis emphatically emphasizes. These loans often have very high interest rates with often much shorter terms. Also, do not borrow from family or friends, unless you make very good agreements. But realize that if you don’t have enough money left with your income to repay your loan, it can cause a lot of hassle within the family.

Bulthaus advises postponing the purchase or adjusting your wishes. “Maybe you will find something second-hand on Marktplaats that you like or buy an older car or a smaller model.”

Municipal credit bank

If consumers really get into trouble because they cannot borrow enough, it is wise to contact the municipality. "They often have a municipal credit bank or there are schemes that you may be eligible for. If you really need a new washing machine and you can't afford it, you can go there."

