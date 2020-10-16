A new born baby has created a panic on social media as soon as it is born. A black and white picture of him is becoming very viral, removing the doctor’s mask. From Twitter to WhatsApp, people are sharing this picture fiercely.

What’s so special in this picture

People are considering this picture of New Born Baby as a ray of hope during the Corona crisis. In the picture, after the child is born, the doctor is trying to remove the surgical mask from the face. This picture has been shared by UAE’s Gynecologist Dr. Sameer Cheeb on Instagram. Sharing the picture, Dr. Sameer Cheeb wrote, ‘We all need only a hint that the mask will be removed from our face soon.’

People are giving different reactions to this picture on social media. Most people are considering the picture as a symbol of hope that soon the corona crisis will end and everything will be back to normal in the world.

In the times of Corona crisis, masks have become an important part of our lives. Wearing masks has become very important to prevent infection. Mask itself is a ‘weapon’ that is helping us fight this epidemic. Although most people have recovered from the mask. Perhaps that’s why most people wearing masks see a ray of hope after seeing this picture of New Born Baby that soon everything will be back to normal.

