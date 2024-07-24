Despite all the problems the production had over the years, the film Borderlands will finally hit theaters next August. In this way, A new trailer was recently released that gives us a better idea of ​​the kind of adaptation that awaits us in just a few weeks.

Much like the previous trailer, this trailer focuses primarily on two things: the interactions between the cast and the action of the film. As many have already pointed out, This is very similar to what Marvel did with Guardians of the Galaxyand something that multiple studies have tried to replicate.

Borderlands will star Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis as Patricia Tannis, Kevin Hart as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, and Jack Black as Claptrap. The movie of Borderlands will be released on August 9th. In related topics, this is the movie’s popcorn. Similarly, Cate Blanchett played Borderlands for his role.

Author’s Note:

I don’t expect that Borderlands It’s not a good movie, but as long as it’s somewhat entertaining, then it’s more than enough for fans. It will be interesting to see how this work compares to similar adaptations, such as the Mortal Kombat.

Via: Lionsgate Movie