During the Gamescom, Gearbox Studios surprised us with the reveal of their next big game in development, Borderlands 4which is presumed to continue with this first-person shooter that is distinguished by cel-shaded graphics, as well as its particular sense of humor among its characters. However, much information was not given about this title, but it seems that little by little more details are coming to light for those who await its release next year.

During the PAX West 2024 in Seattle, Gearbox concept images were released, which has fans of the franchise excited. Although details about the story or characters remain scarce, the images featured vibrant landscapes, characters armed with new weapons, and a visual style that maintains the series’ signature approach. This teaser suggests that the next installment will maintain the chaotic and colorful essence that has defined the series since its inception.

You can see them here:

Despite the emotion generated by these images, Gearbox made it clear that they have a lot more news to reveal in the coming months. The presentation was just a first look, and the company assured that they will share more details about the game at future events, generating even more expectations in the community. Fans speculate about the new mechanics and the direction the story will take, but Gearbox has remained tight-lipped about it.

The studio also took the opportunity to thank fans of the franchise, acknowledging their constant support over the years. Borderlands 4 promises to be a natural evolution of the series, and with the previews shown at PAX West, the company has managed to increase the excitement, leaving players waiting for more official information about the game’s development.

The game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC at some point in 2025.