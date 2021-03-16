The ridiculous design of the boots of the popular online retailer Asos among Russian buyers has become the subject of controversy on the network. The Daily Star drew attention to the relevant comments.

The assortment of the store now includes shoes from the luxury brand Steve Madden worth 140 pounds (14 thousand rubles). The puffy, pointed boots are made of soft fabric and decorated with high stiletto heels. The new pair is presented on the site in black.

ASOS buyers have reacted to the new product ambiguously. So, some users ridiculed the appearance of the boots: “They look like a bag where you can put donuts”, “What a nightmare”, “This is ridiculous.”

At the same time, other customers of the retailer appreciated the Steve Madden boots. “I actually really like this design”, “They’re not that bad”, “Why do I like this design?”, “Oops, I really liked them,” they wrote.

