Today the central government will give new impetus to the works on the high-speed line between Murcia and Almería with the approval of the investment of just over 223 million euros. Specifically, it involves the tender for the contract for the deployment of signaling and traffic management systems on this AVE line, also a fundamental part of the future Mediterranean Corridor.

According to sources from La Moncloa, with the authorization of this project by the Council of Ministers, at the proposal of the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility directed by Óscar Puente, “a new phase in the development of the line and a new impetus is given to the Mediterranean Corridor.

The action consists of the installation along the entire line, whose length reaches 200 kilometers, and on the Pulpí-Águilas branch of the control and command system of the ERTMS level 2 train, in which Spain is the European leader. In addition, the rest of the equipment necessary for signaling and traffic safety on the line will be implemented, such as interlocks (systems that remotely regulate all signals on a railway section), train protection systems, detection aids in case of eventualities. falls of obstacles on the track, centralized traffic control (CTC) and telecommunications for railway operations.

The contract, which includes the maintenance of the systems and equipment for four years, will allow the new line to be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and signaling systems to organize the circulation of trains and manage traffic remotely and in real time.

The works on the Murcia-Almería line are one of the most favored infrastructure projects in the distribution of Next Generation European funds. In fact, the construction of the high-speed Mediterranean Corridor platform near Totana appears, with a European injection of more than 152 million, in first place in the list of 50 largest recipients of these funds prepared by the Ministry of Economy .

The new line will integrate Almería into the high-speed network, through the Levante Corridor; in the Mediterranean Corridor and in European networks, favoring the structuring and cohesion of territories.

Completion by 2026



The central Executive also highlights that “this action contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals related to the promotion of reliable, sustainable and quality infrastructure), economic growth and job creation and energy efficiency.

2026 is the year that the central government manages to conclude the works on the Murcia-Almería AVE line and the arrival of this train to the Andalusian city. The Executive maintains that the deadlines are being met and relies on this to justify its confidence in the 3.5 billion euros of investment that it has dedicated to this project, in which progress is being made in different areas. Adif AV recently contracted the first electrification works, while it advances in the projects to lay the tracks in all lines and in the construction of its platform. As of today, all the sections are already underway (completed, under construction or contracting), after starting the works for the arrival of the high speed train to Almería and its new station. Work is also being done on the Pulpí-Águilas connection project.