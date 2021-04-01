E.In Obstgärtner experiences a “period of madness”, he has no self-awareness and is considered to be a “sleepwalker even during the day” in his village surroundings. He leaves his house, pitched his tent in an old cemetery, walks through the streets and utters “insults and diatribes” that target everyone and no one, but do not exclude himself from it – he calls himself “Spaltpilz” and ” Spawn of hell”.

When he returns to the cemetery from his excursions to the village, he is suddenly “gentleness in person”. He no longer moans, but lets you hear a singsong in a language that cannot be interpreted, a “very strange idiom”, addressed to the animals present. The curious, who come to the possessed from the environment, are treated with oracles by him. He goes to school, more and more “yelling at the market” are following his example, not as a group, but as an individual, each one for himself with his shouting “out of abysmal forlornness”.

What that orcharder, the narrator in Peter Handke’s book “My Day in Another Land”, which is called “The Story of Demons”, reports from a long time lag, is subject to a weighty reservation: he has almost no memories of the phase of his obsession. What he reports is actually from his sister and the other villagers, and so indirect speech predominates in this part of the book. This leads to cleverly set distancing signals, to variants within the story or to formulations such as “Outside the home it was considered a fact in the area”, which means that things can look different inside the house.

The orcharder reveals the origins of his story right at the beginning: “In the first part, I saw her in flesh and blood, in person like hardly any other story in my life. But I only know about her from hearsay. ”The following description of his exalted behavior makes it easy to overlook the fact that the insert“ in its first part ”does not only refer to the fact that the orchardist then, in contrast to the second part, firsthand can tell after the demons leave him. However, it is essential to point out that only this first part is experienced “in flesh and blood” and that this does not necessarily apply to the second part.

This second of a total of three chapters begins with an encounter: the possessed meets fisherman on the bank of a lake, one of them, “the good spectator”, looks at him in a way that leads to the immediate departure of the demons. Then the fisherman sends him to the other side of the lake, to the Decapolis region, to tell the story of his obsession and healing.



Nobel laureate Peter Handke in 2016

:



Image: dpa





Hereafter journey and apocalypse

Of course, this passage calls up biblical motifs, from the Sea of ​​Galilee in the region of the ancient ten cities, the casting out of demons to the sending out of the disciple. In the description of the journey that is now beginning, one image from the hereafter or from apocalypses follows the next, whereby the religious arsenal is by no means exclusively Christian – the boat crossing, during which a leech on the traveler can no longer find anything to drink , the self-imposed commandment not to “pick anything up and take it with me” in the hereafter, encounters with the deceased, the vague memory of having already been to this place, the city on a high plateau to be climbed, and so on.