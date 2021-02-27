M.ith a new book by Patrick Modiano, you feel a bit like the new album by a band that you have been listening to for a long time. You know the style won’t change, and yet you are full of anticipation. With the first notes and sentences there is the unmistakable sound, there are the familiar passages, but it’s not just repetitions and simple déjà-vus, there is always a variation of the timbre, a new idea, a motif, the one moves back into these narrow books called novels, even if they often seem more like a long story. And every time it is fascinating how someone manages such a filigree, rich web of memories on rarely more than 140 pages.

Of course this is also the case in “Invisible Ink”. A first-person narrator, his name is Jean Eyben, plunges into the past. An ordered chronology is not something that goes without saying here, linearity is not a norm, in the case of memory it is often more of a hindrance because things do not group themselves into a time series in the consciousness, but according to their meaning in the unconscious of the remembering arrange. There remain gaps and fragments, there is no recognizable regularity according to which the memories associate, but at the same time their sequence is not a mere coincidence.

With Jean Eyben, in contrast to many other Modiano narrators, it is much more pronounced from the start that he is also on his own behalf as a detective in his search for a woman named Noelle Lefebvre; that he not only remembers working for an agency when he was twenty and got the job of finding this Noelle, but was unsuccessful. This time there is also a variant that this I not only visits places from the past, but finds them writing: “Yes, the memories come with the scribble of the pen.”

Shadow of oblivion

With every movement there is a way back into Modiano’s world of novels. The Hutte agency appeared in 1978 in “The Alley of Dark Shops”, a book that Peter Handke translated into German, where the narrator who suffers from amnesia is called Guy. And at the same time, Jean Eyben could have waited next to the main character Louis for the Sunday evening bus from Annecy to the boarding school in “Eine Jugend” (1981), except that Jean always got on first in Veyrier-du-Lac.



These relationships and cross-connections that constantly arise in and between Modiano’s books are also related to the fact that the magical time a narrator remembers from his or her present is always the sixties, in Paris and sometimes elsewhere. You come to places where you have been before. Or at least think so. And because it’s not just a single past that someone remembers, Modiano himself has already spoken of fades like in the film, to illustrate how the different layers of memory overlap and sometimes dissolve into one another. “The present and the past”, says Jean, “mix in a kind of transparency, and every moment that I experienced in my youth appears to me, detached from everything, in an eternal present.”

If you try to reconstruct a chronology from the various levels in “Invisible Ink”, the time leaps can be clearly seen and the insertions, including the vagueness – for example when Jean simply writes “another afternoon” or “in a June” as the time in the evening around eleven ”to continue that the man he believes he recognizes in a pharmacy on Place Blanche had a different hair color“ about fifteen years earlier ”. These blurring are not inattentiveness. They are Modiano’s inimitable way of making the paths and patterns of our memory literarily visible, in their unreliability and incompleteness, which can neither be “corrected” or “improved”.

Handwriting of fate

To remembering belongs, like its shadow, to forgetting, and both dialectics make up Modiano’s prose. It is no coincidence that one of his books is called “From the deepest forgetting”. And it is no coincidence that the names have a special meaning. Names of streets, cafes, shops, metro stations, of people like Noelle. The narrator names – and listens to the sound to see if there is still any resonance.

The title “Invisible Ink” is also a fitting metaphor for this oscillation. Not just because it points to spies and hidden secrets. Above all, there is hope in her: “If you sometimes have memory lapses, all the details of your life are written in magical ink somewhere,” says Jean. Now that is not the handwriting of fate. It just says that everything you have ever experienced has been preserved in some form and has not been completely erased. You just have to find the right chemical substance that will make what is written visible.

One could say that the search for this substance is what drives every new book by Patrick Modiano to decipher a past, incomplete, with “empty spaces” – but this is no reason to abandon the search. With Modiano there is never the “solution” of a riddle or a case like in a detective novel, but it can end with a surprise, an amazing change of perspective that requires a detour via Rome, which with all of its past and eternity is also a “city of forgetting “is.