You can now check the result of the draw for the Bonoloto today, Saturday, November 25, 2023. State Lotteries and Betting organize this draw through the multiple drum system. Through the balls that have come out of these spheres, the winning numbers have been known. From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Betting and ONCE.

The winning combination has corresponded to the numbers 21, 35, 36, 42, 43, 46. He complementary has fallen in number 19 Meanwhile he refund has ended up in 5. The prizes are divided into 5 different categories. He prize The largest corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have all six different numbers. The next link is obtained if you have guessed five of the two-digit numbers plus the complementary one. The third category refers to if you get the five numbers but without the complementary one. While in the next two you win when you have 4 or 3 correct answers respectively. The prizes are closed with the refund of a figure that will return the money invested.

On November 25, there has been no First Category winner for this Bonoloto draw, so the corresponding amount is added to the next day’s jackpot. Yes, there were two lucky winners of the Second Category, who matched five numbers and the complementary one. The tickets were sealed in the administrations of Oviedo and Jaén, which receive more than 68,000 euros per participation.

How do you play Bonoloto?



To participate in the Bonoloto draw, you must first decide which six numbers are going to be played with, corresponding between 1 and 49. Once the numbers are selected, a refund is marked between 0 and 9. which also has a prize. Here the complementary number of the State Lotteries and Betting spheres is also extracted. The minimum established to be able to play is 1 euro although the price per bet is 0.50 euros. Single or multiple bets can be placed on up to a maximum of 11 numbers. Each player chooses whether he wants to place a daily or weekly bet.

The Treasury also wins in this draw since prizes over 40,000 euros have to be declared to the Tax Agency. So the holders who have reached this figure will be obliged to pay 20% tax. Those who win a lower amount will not have to be held accountable and their prize will be paid in full.

How to collect the prize?



Once we have verified that our numbers are some of the winning ones, you will want to collect the amount. When collecting the money, if the prize is less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. On the other hand, if you are lucky enough to win a larger prize, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE starting the day after.

Remember that prizes have an expiration date. After three months from the day after, you will not be able to collect the money. This applies to all draws offered State Lotteries and Betting such as the Primitiva, the National Lottery, or the Euromillions.

The stories left by the Lottery draws

The winner of the prize in the first Eurodreams draw has to deny his death



A resident of Villaviciosa, in Asturias, earned a salary of 2,000 euros per month for five years from EuroDreams. A prize that represents a total of 120,000 euros. However, 5 days after being blessed, he found out that some media had published the news that he had died.

A rumor that this man, who responds to the initials EJP, had to deny claiming that he is “alive.” In fact, the winning ticket was validated at the La Botica de Lastres (Colunga) administration.

He earns more than 3 million euros and continues working in his bar



Everyone thinks that by winning the lottery they will leave their job and live with what they have won in said draw, however, the case of Santiago Sierra is quite different. This hotelier from Cañizal, in Zamora, was awarded 3,428,346.51 euros in the Bonoloto on May 13.

However, despite becoming a millionaire, this man decided to continue getting up every morning to continue working in his bar, but his idea is to transfer it “so as not to have to work anymore.”

He dies before knowing he had won the biggest lottery prize The story of Andrew Gillon, a family man from Scotland, is a bit bittersweet. This Glaswow man died without knowing that he had won the lottery’s biggest prize, valued at more than 9 million euros. The 59-year-old Scot died after suffering an accidental fall down the stairs. According to the English newspaper Daily Mail, it was his daughter Lisa who was in charge of collecting the amount that her father had won. In statements to this medium, Lisa assured that she considered this to be a last gift that she gave him.

