President Nicolás Maduro has been taking out various aid during the coronavirus pandemic to help the most vulnerable and harmed by the situation. Officials, teachers and workers from various sectors have also been helped. All these subsidies have been requested through the Plataforma Patria.

New amounts

The Venezuelan administration updated on March 15 the bonds of the social missions that are distributed through the Patria System. The highest amount is $ 1.4 and the median allowance is $ 90 cents. The new subsidies are as follows:

Homes of the Fatherland

1 member: Bs. 720,000

2 members: Bs. 900,000

3 members: Bs. 1,350,000.00

4 members: Bs. 1,800,000

5 members Bs. 2,250,000

6 or more members: Bs. 2,700,000

"The Family Economy Bonus and the 100% Schooling Bonus will continue to be delivered as a complement to Hogares de la Patria"Said Venezolano de Televisión.

The other programs