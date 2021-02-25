S.In terms of sport, things are going halfway around for Werder Bremen. The Bundesliga soccer team is 12th in the table with 23 points and thus has a good starting position in the relegation battle. That is good news, after last season you could only hold on to the relegation games in the top German division. But financially, the corona pandemic is a severe blow to the Bremer Kontor. Not only is there a lack of viewer income, sponsors can no longer fully fulfill their obligations and television income has fallen slightly – this puts the Hanseatic city in financial difficulties.

Specifically, those responsible estimate the shortfall in income from the start of the pandemic to the end of the season in May at 40 million euros. The “Bild” newspaper recently reported that sales in the past 2019/20 season had slumped from 157.1 million euros to 116.7 million euros. The club generated a loss of 23.71 million euros. The equity of 7.6 million euros has not only been used up, but a gap of around 16 million euros has arisen.

Borrowing again is likely to be expensive

That’s why those in charge are thinking about what to do if things should continue in the new season. The possibilities are somewhat limited: Werder Bremen has already taken out a loan of 20 million euros, which only came about through a guarantee from the state of Bremen. Borrowing again is therefore likely to be expensive. That’s why there are still two financing instruments to choose from: a medium-sized company bond or a fan bond. There is again a volume of 15 to 20 million euros in the room. The chairman of the management, Klaus Filbry, told the fan portal “Deichstube”: “It is currently looking good financially, we will be financed until the end of the season. But in the event that we have to do without audience income in the next season as well, it is our duty of care to examine different financing options. “We are currently in the decision-making process:” Providers of fan bonds are also in the past kept coming back to us. We always checked it carefully, but never followed it up. And we hope that in this case too we don’t have to take this option. “

One should be rather skeptical about fan bonds – even as a fan. Basically, only fans of clubs who have the money and can live with a total loss should buy these papers. The reason why the clubs borrow money from their fans is simple. Football clubs, too, are in principle nothing more than companies, so they can borrow money in the same way. If they now issue fan bonds, it often means that the banks are no longer willing to grant loans on similar terms. The interest paid on the bonds sounds high, especially at the moment, but often does not even begin to reflect the risk. Most recently, investors had to experience this painfully when the KGaA of 1. FC Kaiserslautern went bankrupt. The interest rate for the fan bonds was 5 percent, but experts estimated at the time that, given the economic indicators, a reasonable interest rate should have been 20 percent.

The creditors of the bond issued in 2013 were finally settled with 4 percent of their claims. Often fan bonds are not acquired as a financial investment, but more out of attachment to the association or even to support it, says Jürgen Kurz from the German Association for Protection of Securities Holdings (DSW). “Anyone who wants to support their club financially and – in the worst-case scenario – can live with the fact that the money is not paid back can of course buy a fan bond without hesitation,” says Kurz.

You cannot plan sporting success

Fan bonds first hit the market in the early 2000s. If you look at who has issued it since then, you can quickly see that it is not the crème de la crème of the top floor of German football. Arminia Bielefeld, Alemannia Aachen, Schalke 04, 1. FC Cologne, Hertha BSC, Hamburger SV, Duisburg, Kaiserslautern, Karlsruher SC or Hansa Rostock are not Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund. There were few successes: some bonds could not be repaid at all, others were deferred, and often they were misused. The reason is obvious: You cannot plan sporting success. For example, if a club collects money for a youth training center and is in danger of relegation, it would rather spend the money on the cadre than on the offspring – because the financial loss would be significantly greater and the money would be better invested.