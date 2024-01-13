A new bombing hit today against a military base of Yemen's Houthi rebels in the port city of Al Hodeida, after the United States bombed positions of the insurgents for the second consecutive day in response to their attacks in the Red Sea, witnesses reported to EFE.

According to these sources, The alleged US bombing came after insurgents launched a missile aimed at the southern Red Sea, where the rebels have carried out dozens of attacks since mid-November against merchant ships, causing severe disruptions in maritime traffic.

So far, neither the Houthis nor the US have commented on the matter and the scope of this attack against Al Hodeida, one of the insurgents' main drone and missile launching bases, is unknown.

Precisely this port city, along with a base near the airport in the capital, Sana'a, were the target of the US bombing this morning against Yemen.on which the Houthis have also not commented so far.

That military action was deployed from the US naval destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) at 3:45 a.m. on January 13 local time (00:45 GMT) and Tomahawk land attack missiles were used, according to the US Central Command. (CENTCOM).

According to Washington, was “a follow-up action against a specific military target” associated with the US and British bombing raids on Friday, designed to degrade the Houthis' ability to attack ships.

The first large-scale military operation, carried out by the US and the United Kingdom with the support of a dozen countries, targeted 28 insurgent enclaves, according to CENTCOM, and caused five casualties among the Houthi ranks. , according to the rebels themselves.

Protest in the streets of the Yemeni city of Hodeida to condemn the attacks by US and British forces.

Following these attacks, the Houthis organized a massive demonstration against the US and the UK on Friday.countries to which they declared an “open war” over fears that the opening of new fronts in the war in the Gaza Strip.

Since mid-November, Yemen's rebels have launched dozens of attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea, actions they say are intended to exert economic pressure on Israel and support the Palestinians in Gaza.

