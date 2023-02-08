The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Maria Rita Serrano, said this Tuesday (7) that beneficiaries of social programs, such as Bolsa Família, will receive debit cards and will start operating savings accounts to receive the installments.

“A savings account will be opened, we will encourage savings and financial inclusion. They won’t need to face the queue at the agencies”, declared Maria Rita at an event in Brasília.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, beneficiaries of the former Auxílio Brasil, currently Bolsa Família, already have a debit card since September last year.

What is new is that this is being extended to other benefits, such as closed season insurance, for example. Native peoples are also receiving these cards.

The Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, stated that the new format has the potential to help populations such as indigenous people who receive benefits – and often travel long distances to reach a bank branch.

“The card, in addition to being for withdrawal, becomes debit, payment, this facilitates the condition. And on the part of the ministries, a rule of breaking schedules. Often, the indigenous people take the whole family wherever they go and wait days for payment. Now we will have the anticipation of resources to pay all the demand in the units that day”, he said.