Badiraguato, Sinaloa.-The municipal president, José Paz López Elenes, attended the Swearing-in of the new Board of Directors of the Mexican Red Cross in Badiraguatowhich will be chaired by Ramón Medina Medina, for the period 2022-2024.

The mayor said that it is necessary to have a close collaboration to ensure that this institution is up to the level that the people of Badiraguatens require, since the Municipal Government is doing it with all those who want to work as a team so that families have what they need for timely care. .

López Elenes guaranteed that The municipal government will have all the unconditional support so that the Badiraguato Red Cross building is renovated.and in the same way the acquisition of an ambulance is in a short term.

He thanked Governor Rubén Rocha Moya for his support, as he said he has been the best ally so that the projects that benefit the municipality do not remain as promises and are reflected for those most in need.

The new Directive Council of the Red Cross pays protest in Badiraguato | Photo: Courtesy

“Carlos, the governor and I are going to contribute so that this building is completely renovated, but not only that, there is also a commitment that we are going to bring an ambulance, we are going to make things work; but they have to work from the inside and also from the outside, we are going to change the mentality of many and all of us who contribute here”, he added.

For his part, Carlos Bloch Artola; State Delegate of the Mexican Red Cross in Sinaloa, recognized the vocation of service that José Paz López Elenes has, he said he is happy with the coordinated work being done for the benefit of Badiraguato.

At the event, it was also announced that Juan Ramón Meza Meza will serve as Vice President, María Antonia Quiroz Meza as Secretary, while Miriam Payan Gascón will be Treasurer.

Likewise, Yomara Irazema Tortoledo Beltrán, Esmirle Almeida Ortiz, María Antonia Ríos Iribe and Jesús Fidelia Cossio took protest as Members.