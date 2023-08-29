Catch criminals in complete safety with the new BMW X5 Protection!

With the tender of Ford and BMWs for the police, we can also shop for the arrest team right away, can’t we? The police special unit transports itself in SUVs, including the BMW X5. A little extra safety comes in handy with the BMW X5 Protection VR6.

The SUV from the German car manufacturer has recently been given a new look. The model thus replaces the old VR6. This also includes an update for the Protection VR6. It is not the only armored car in BMW’s range. The brand came up with the i7 Protection not so long ago. If you prefer to sit high, dry and in combination with a thick V8, you can now opt for the new BMW X5 Protection VR6.

This BMW is more than an armored X5. The powertrain has been specially adapted to this model. For example, BMW has tailor-made the xDrive for the Protection. The four-wheel drive now fits better with the extra weight of the armor, and you also have to get away even better in difficult situations compared to a regular X5 with xDrive.

On the outside you can’t really tell that this is a modified X5. In fact, BMW has tried to make the car as normal as possible. For example, you can shop at Individual for a cool color, just like with a regular X5. This means that you are not dependent on, for example, a black SUV. Which is a stereotype for armored SUVs.

There is 500 liters of luggage space in the back of the BMW X5 Protection. You can take up to 475 kg of extra items with you. A rocket launcher in the back is no problem. The X5 has a so-called VR6 classification. This means that bullets from an AK-47 or a 15 kg explosive, among other things, have no impact on the car. You can just drive on after enduring the violence. Optional is a blue flashing light on the roof and a spare wheel in the trunk.

Specs

The X5 with armor is equipped with the 4.4 liter V8. Good for 530 turbo horsepower. Basically this is an X5 M60. Just like the regular X5, coupled to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. There is a small electric motor, coupled to a 48V battery, that temporarily helps the block with 9 hp and 200 Nm of torque. The torque of the V8 peaks at 750 Nm. You will not drive away attackers on the autobahn, because the top speed is limited to 210 km/h. In 5.9 seconds it is at 100 km/h from standstill.

IAA 2023

The new BMW X5 Protection will be standing next to the also new i7 Protection at this year’s IAA in Munich. Both models will be delivered from February 2024.

