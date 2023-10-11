The new BMW X2 second generation has a more distinctive style and larger dimensions than the X1. This version is noticeably different and focuses on sportiness and exclusivity with a range of engines diesel, petrol mild-hybrid and for the first time also pushed by one electrical unit. In fact, the BMW X2 is also available in a fully electric variant called iX2initially offered only with a powertrain a dual engine and all-wheel drive.

The new BMW X2 features a distinctive and bold design, clearly different from the BMW X1, with slightly larger dimensions. The length of the new BMW X2 has grown by 194 millimeters compared to the previous model, reaching 4,554 mm, while the width has increased by 21 millimeters up to 1,845 mm and the height of 64mm up to 1,590 mm.

Furthermore, the extended wheelbase and the wider carriageways they contribute to greater spaciousness, both in the five seats and in the trunk. The maximum load capacity of the new X2 varies from 560 to 1,470 litres, depending on the model variant. The electric BMW iX2 has an included load volume between 525 and 1,400 litres.

The front of the BMW X2 has a distinctive design with LED headlights and an optional hexagonal grille with lighting BMW Iconic Glow, a premium touch. The roof profile creates a coupe silhouette, typical of a BMW Sports Activity Coupé (SAC). The rear features pronounced wheel arches, horizontal rear lightsa Gurney-style spoiler and an eye-catching bumper.

The sports version M35i xDrive offers elements of design M, including integrated tailpipes. The package M Sport Pro is an option that adds extra sporty details, including M High-gloss Shadowline trim, M Shadowline lights, a M rear spoiler it’s a M brake system with red calipersas well as other elements.

The cabin of the new BMW X2 has atmosphere modern premium with sporty touches, including a slim instrument panel that houses the BMW Curved Display. There are upgraded seats in various upholstery options, including perforated Veganza and Vernasca leather with quilting. Standard equipment includes two-zone automatic climate control, navigation system BMW Mapssports leather steering wheel, automatic tailgate opening, USB-C ports and 12V power sockets.

The range of driver assistance systems and digital services has been significantly expanded. Structured equipment packages and many options are available, including the panoramic roof made of glass and an electrically operable tow hook.

BMW X2 electric

The new BMW X2 is also electric for the first time iX2 xDrive30 with double electric motor. Its two highly integrated drive units, one at the front axle and one at the rear axle, together generate a system power of 230 kW/313 hp (with temporary boost) and a system pair of 494 Nm. The iX2 xDrive30 accelerates 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 180 km/h. Thanks to the combination of the high voltage battery from 64.8 kWh and the efficiency of the driving system, it has an autonomy of 417-449 km in the WLTP cycle.

Adaptive recovery and function Max Range contribute to the exceptional autonomy. The latest version of the software Max Performance Charging optimizes efficiency when charging. Furthermore, the electric X2 is equipped with the function Plug & Charge Multi Contract. The new charging package is also available Connected Home for load-optimized charging and solar energy at home.

New BMW X2 versions and engines

In addition to the electric version, the range of the new BMW X2 is powered by mild-hybrid diesel and petrol engines. The sportiest is the BMW X2 M35i xDriveequipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power of 300 HP. The new BMW X2 M35i xDrive accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.

The version sDrive20i of the new BMW X2 is equipped with a three-cylinder petrol engine of the latest modular generation of the Efficient Dynamics engine family. In combination with the system 48V mild hybridthe 1.5-liter engine delivers a maximum power of 125 kW/170 hpobtained from the combination of the combustion engine up to 115 kW/156 hp and the integrated electric motor up to 14 kW/19 HP.

The four-cylinder diesel engine of the new BMW X2 sDrive18d has been significantly upgraded, with a maximum power of 110 kW/150 HP. All combustion engines are associated with a seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic transmission.

ADAS on the new X2

The ADAS on board the new X2 include standard and optional assistance systems for automated driving and parking. Standard features include the latest forward collision warning system, the Cruise control with braking function, lo Speed ​​Limit and lane departure warning with return to lane. Also the parking assistance systemincluding reversing camera and reversing assistant, is part of the standard equipment.

Among the available options are the driver assistance system and lane control, active cruise control with function Stop & Goactive navigation, exit warning function andHead-Up Display BMWas well as the functions Surround View, Remote 3D View, BMW Drive Recorder And Remote Theft Recorder. Existing functions can be updated through the remote software updateswhich also allow the addition of new functions.

Infotainment of the new X2

The new BMW X2 is equipped with the latest display and control system BMW iDrivewhich includes technology QuickSelect for quick access. This system, based on the BMW Operating System 9is designed for simple interaction via touchscreen and natural language and is accompanied by the BMW Curved Display and from BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Users can experience some features via a one-month free trial with updates BMW ConnectedDrive and then decide whether to add them for a specific period. Additionally, the optional package is available BMW Digital Premiumwhich includes a subscription for in-car use of all apps available in the country, including the streaming of music, videos, news and games. This package also covers data usage for digital services and apps from BMW ConnectedDrive Storeincluding music and video streaming.

The BMW X2 also has an optional feature Augmented View for the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system. Other features include a Personal eSIM for the 5G mobile technologyThe BMW Digital Key Plusfunctionality BMW ID and standard smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay And Android Auto.

Price, how much does the new X2 cost

The price of the BMW X2 starts from a minimum of 44,800 euros for the version sDrive 18d until you get to 46,100 euros for the petrol version mild hybrid sDrive 20i. The fully electric variant iX2 it has a price of 60,000 euros. Each variant is also available with the trim level M Sports, which costs 3,950 euros more. Finally, for the high performance version xDrive M35i with 300 HPthe price is 63,200 euros.

👉 X2 sDrive 18d: 44,800 euros

👉 X2 sDrive 20i mild-hybrid: 46,100 euros

👉 iX2 xDrive30: 60,000 euros

👉 X2 xDrive M35i: 63,200 euros

