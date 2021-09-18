The tests of the Bavarian crossover continue, which will also be offered in a 100% electric version, signed iX1. New aesthetics, revolutionized interiors: spy photos of the model expected for next year
Among the many innovations expected for 2022 there is also the third generation of Bmw X1, immortalized these days during a development test on the road. According to what can be glimpsed from the images, it will slightly break away from the typical look of crossovers to get closer to that of SUVs. Greater presence on the road and completely redesigned sections in the front, which should show off a new double kidney with unprecedented shapes. It won’t be as extended as that found on Series 3 and 4, but it should still be more pronounced than what we’re used to seeing on the current X1. Remaining on the front, the LED light clusters seem to resume the modern cut of the most recent BMWs, abandoning the current angular profile. Maximum cleanliness for the sides, which feature the retractable handles already seen on the i4, one of the protagonists of the IAA Mobility in Munich.
New Bmw X1: characteristics
–
The cockpit of the new BMW X1 has been completely revised, updated with a double curved display united by a single glass surface and dedicated to the instrument panel and infotainment. The steering wheel is also new, which remains three-spoke but has a decidedly more voluminous crown to facilitate grip. The renewed X1 will rest on an advanced version of the Faar platform, which allows it to accommodate all types of engines. Since there is no confirmation, at launch it is conceivable the availability of petrol and diesel engines flanked by a mild-hybrid system, combined with both front and all-wheel drive. There will be no lack of plug-in hybrid versions, as is certain, after a few months, the arrival of a 100% electric version signed iX1.
