Among the many innovations expected for 2022 there is also the third generation of Bmw X1, immortalized these days during a development test on the road. According to what can be glimpsed from the images, it will slightly break away from the typical look of crossovers to get closer to that of SUVs. Greater presence on the road and completely redesigned sections in the front, which should show off a new double kidney with unprecedented shapes. It won’t be as extended as that found on Series 3 and 4, but it should still be more pronounced than what we’re used to seeing on the current X1. Remaining on the front, the LED light clusters seem to resume the modern cut of the most recent BMWs, abandoning the current angular profile. Maximum cleanliness for the sides, which feature the retractable handles already seen on the i4, one of the protagonists of the IAA Mobility in Munich.