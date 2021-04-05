M.ith the just presented M3 and M4 models as well as the four-man convertible, BMW has not only presented three quite fascinating cars, but has also breathed life into almost extinct categories. Because the six-cylinder, as offered by BMW in the three and also in the new M3, is gradually disappearing from the automotive middle class. And bad times have dawned for fans of open-top driving too, as many manufacturers have rigorously cut their range of convertibles and roadsters or no longer have fresh-air vehicles in their range at all.

Quite a few engine fans consider the in-line six-cylinder, a domain of the house of BMW, to be the ideal source of power among internal combustion engines, and physics prove them right. Because the six cylinders are arranged one behind the other, the first and second order inertia forces and moments are balanced in them. This means that the units run particularly quietly. Lovers of engines of this type rave about the silky smooth running, the sovereignty and dynamic power delivery of an in-line six-cylinder, which many of them find far more desirable than any turbocharged four-cylinder.

But times are bad for the six-cylinder. At least from the middle class he will slowly say goodbye. Because the requirements for reducing fuel consumption are growing steadily, and at the same time vehicles are getting bigger and heavier. In order to be able to comply with the exhaust gas regulations with ever stricter CO2 limit values, the manufacturers can often not get around the so-called downsizing, i.e. reducing the number of cylinders and the displacement. For some time now, Volvo has only offered supercharged units with three or four pots in its entire model range, mostly with mild hybrid technology or as part-time plug-in hybrids. And Mercedes-Benz will no longer offer a single six-cylinder in the new C-Class. Anyone hoping for the fast AMG subsidiary here could also be disappointed. According to reports, the next AMG C63 will even come as a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid. He will certainly not be lacking in exuberant performance, but certainly in status.









Photo gallery



New BMW models

:



M3 and M4





BMW is still successfully fighting this development. After all, hardly anyone is as well known for its six-cylinder as the brand with the white and blue logo. The Bavarians have cultivated this engine concept over decades and acquired immense specialist knowledge in the process. The dynamic image of the car manufacturer was largely shaped by the sporty character of its inline six-cylinder. Hardly anyone will seriously deny that the legendary advertising slogan “sheer driving pleasure” also finds its echo here. The seventh generation of the sporty threesome is again available with six pots in a row. The top models of the series will be launched in March as the M3 and M4, with 480 hp, double-charged three-liter in-line six-cylinder, rear-wheel drive and six-speed manual transmission.

The prices for the 4.79 meter long high-performance sedan and the two-door coupé of the same length with a huge, upright kidney grille start at 82,500 and 84,000 euros. In the competition version, 510 hp and an eight-speed Steptronic are offered for an additional charge of 7,000 euros each. In summer, the M4 Competition is also available with all-wheel drive on request for the first time. Contrary to the technical fashion, the M3 and M4 are not electrified, and the mild hybrid system that the six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines have in the three-tier civilian brothers is not in use either. The two street athletes are probably among the last of their kind. For car fans, that means: take advantage of and enjoy while you can.