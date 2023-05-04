At least in terms of design. We cannot comment on the rest yet.

The BMW M5 Calling it a sleeper may be going a bit too far, but it is true that the current generation looks relatively modest. Of course not if you have a matte red with black rims, but in gray or black it is really not a striking car. Certainly not compared to the M3.

Soon the brand new 5 Series will be unveiled and that means that a new M5 is also being prepared. We can already reveal that it will be slightly less subdued than the current one. We know that thanks to fresh spy shots from @spotcrewda.

Fortunately, the new M5 G90 does not have huge beaver teeth, but it does have a very aggressive front bumper in the style of the M3. The back will also become less subtle. Here we see a rear bumper and a diffuser that are again reminiscent of the M3. The flared wheel arches complete the picture.

The car says ‘Electrified Vehicle’, because if you didn’t know it already: the new M5 will be a plug-in hybrid. Fortunately, the fat Fünfer keeps its V8, but there will be an electric motor. We already know that combination from the BMW XM.

In that car that produces 653 hp and 800 Nm of torque and in the Label Red even 748 hp and 1,000 Nm. Count on the new M5 to get around 700 hp. That is also necessary to be able to keep up with the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 E Performance. It will also get more than 700 hp.

It may be a while before we see the new M5 without camouflage. According to ‘inside information’, the car will not go into production until July 2024. As we could report earlier, there is also an M5 Touring in the pipeline. It should go into production in November next year.

