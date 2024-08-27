There BMW M5 Touring returns to the market after 14 years. With the code name G99, it is the third version of the sports station wagon in the history of the Bavarian house, following the E34 of 1992 and the E60 of 2007. Equipped with an engine V8 twin-turbo plug-in hybrid with 727 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, it is the most powerful station wagon in the world.

The new BMW M5 Touring features a M design revisited which clearly expresses its racing-inspired character. With a bodywork largely painted in the body colour and a roof in matte blackoffers a puristic look, while maintaining the typical proportions of a Touring.

BMW M5 Touring and M5 Sedan

The wide wheel arches, the muscular shoulders and the long roof line underline its athletic presence, clearly distinguishing it from the new BMW 5 Series Touring. The sculpted front end, with large air intakes and a new grille to illuminated BMW M double kidneyaccentuates the sporty character.

BMW M5 Touring M5 Touring side M5 Touring front M5 Touring rear M5 Touring rear 3/4 BMW M5 Touring on the road M5 Touring charging M5 Touring front grille M5 Touring rear exhaust New BMW M5 Touring

At the rear, the thin headlightsvertical reflectors and a double section diffuser with four exhaust pipes underline the width and power of the new BMW M5 Touring.

The interior of the new BMW M5 Touring, derived from the regular version, is enhanced with sporty-oriented details. skinavailable in various colors, also two-toneand with a light shiny effect, covers both the seats and the dashboard, including the upper part of the seats and doors.

Dashboard with curved display (12.3″ for the instruments and 14.9″ for the infotainment)

The steering wheel, a first for BMW, features a particularly large rim thick and flattened in the lower part, with numerous customizable buttons to manage the driving modes. The standard equipment includes accessories such as 4-zone automatic climate control, an audio system Bowers & Wilkins with 18 speakers, an infotainment system with curved display (12.3″ for the instrumentation and 14.9″ for the infotainment) and a head up display.

BMW M5 Touring cockpit Front passenger compartment seats Rear seats Front driver’s seats Cockpit dashboard Center console controls The interior of the new BMW M5 Touring

Compared to the standard 5 Series Touring, the boot capacity is reduced, varying from 500 to 1,630 litersThe roof can hold up to 100kg and the car is capable of towing a trailer up to 2,000 kg.

BMW M5 Touring V8 Plug-in Hybrid Engine

The M Hybrid drive system of the new BMW M5 Touring features an engine 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor integrated into the transmission Eight-speed M SteptronicThe combustion engine develops a maximum power of 585 HP and a couple of 750 Nmthanks to technology M TwinPower Turbo and other optimizations.

Engine compartment 4.4-litre V8 with M Hybrid technology, plug-in

The electric motorfifth-generation BMW eDrive, delivers 197 HP and a nominal torque of 280 Nm, which can reach up to 450 Nm thanks to a pre-gear stage patented by BMW. The standard top speed is 250 km/h, but it can be increased to 305 km/h with the optional package M Driver’s Package. In electric it reaches the 140 km/h. The high voltage battery from 18.6 kWh offers an electric autonomy between 61 and 67 km in the WLTP cycle.

BMW M5 Touring charging

The system of M xDrive all-wheel drive and the differential Active M are optimised for the performance of the M Hybrid system, with driving options that include modes 4WD Sport And 2WD for a purer driving experience.

Trim features

Compared to the standard 5 Series Touring models, the chassis of the BMW M5 Touring has been significantly improved with optimised axle kinematics. The car features modified control arms with stiffer bearingsa double wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle, along with adaptive suspension with specific M springs.

BMW M5 Touring on the road

Additionally, a package of Steel structural stiffeners both front and rear, and the steering, including the rear, has been connected particularly rigidly to the chassis. M compound brakes with 6-piston calipers at the front and floating calipers at the rear are standard, while the carbon ceramic brakes optional reduce the weight of the car by approximately 25 kg.

Prices, how much does the new M5 Touring cost

The new BMW M5 Touring will be available in dealerships from November 2024, together with the M5 sedan. In Germany, the price starts at 146,000 euros.

New BMW M5 Touring photo

