BMW M expands its range of ultra sports CS models with the arrival of the BMW M5 CS, a special limited and exclusive edition that allows four people to enjoy an extraordinary driving experience by combining outstanding performance with luxury and exclusivity. Equipped with a 4.4-liter V8 engine with 635 hp, this model is the most powerful car in the history of the German manufacturer’s M division.

Standard features include the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel drive system, which also features 2WD mode to deliver pure rear propulsion. Features that allow the BMW M5 CS to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.0 seconds and from 0 to 200 km / h in 10.4 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 305 km / h.

Inside, the M Carbon seats stand out, as well as the black Merino leather upholstery (fine grain for the front seats), which also features striking contrasting upholstery and decorative stitching in Mugello Red. On the integrated headrests – with the logos Illuminated M5 in front seats- se represents the outline of the legendary Nürburgring circuit.

The red stitching that marks the central point of the steering wheel, upholstered in M ​​Alcantara, is a classic detail of racing cars; the shift paddles are made of carbon fiber and the spokes of the steering wheel have Black Chrome trim.

As for the exterior design, its grille with the kidneys of the BMW M5 CS and the ‘M5 CS’ badges located on the grille, the M gills on the front wings and the boot lid are in a bold Gold Bronze color. as are the 20-inch forged Y-spoke M wheels (front: 9.5 J x 20, rear: 10.5 J x 20). The door sills feature illuminated moldings with the ‘M5 CS’ emblem.

The L-shaped light signature of the BMW Laser headlights glows yellow instead of white when the low-beam, high-beam or welcome lights are turned on, reminiscent of successful racing GTs.

The standard equipment of the M5 CS includes a stainless steel sports exhaust system with four real tailpipes and M carbon-ceramic brakes, whose calipers are painted red as standard or optionally with a Gold finish. Along with the Brands Hatch Gray metallic paint, the exclusive BMW Individual matte paint finishes Frozen Brands Hatch Gray metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic are also available.