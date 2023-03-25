There is one major drawback to the BMW M2, which makes the step to an M4 suddenly very interesting.

The timeline of the BMW M2 shows some very strange models for BMW M. The first time BMW placed an M model under the M3 was in 2011 with the 1M Coupé (E82). A somewhat strange mishmash of M parts with ‘just’ the N54 six-in-line, no special M engine with S designation. It was no different with the first M2 (F87). Again an N engine (N55) with a bunch of M3 parts. The uniqueness of the 1M and M2 and why they are such perfect driver’s cars, lies in the light-footed and simple. Short wheelbase, low weight: actually exactly what you want from a car just under BMW M3 and M4.

Unique?

The uniqueness of an M without an M engine went into the trash at the M2 Competition and CS. They got the same S55 engine as the then M4, but slightly tweaked (410 hp instead of 450). BMW M continues to hold on to that: the completely new M2 (G87) also has the S58B30 six-in-line that it shares with the M4 (G82). Can they coexist like this? Of course. As long as the dimensions, the squeezed power and the lower weight make the M2 the simple little boy and the M4 more the serious stuff. That turns out to be easier said than done. The new BMW M2 has a major disadvantage compared to its predecessors.

M4 weight

The disadvantage is very simple if we put the new BMW M2 next to its big brother M4 in terms of power, dimensions and especially weight:

BMW M2 BMW M4 Assets 460 hp 480 hp Length 4,580mm 4,794mm Width 1,887mm 1,887mm Height 1,403mm 1,393mm Weight 1,675 kilograms 1,675 kilograms

What stands out? The cars are almost exactly the same when it comes to these stats. In fact, the weight is very similar. That’s a thing, because isn’t it true that the M2 is the lightweight choice. In terms of dimensions, it turns out that the M2 is not even the little brother, because with the exception of a small difference in length, the M2 is the same size as its big brother. The difference in power is actually negligible if you consider that the M2 is actually just an M4 in terms of dimensions and weight. The only thing that defends the M2 a bit is that you can also get the M4 as a Competition and as an xDrive, in both cases the weight will increase.

Useless

You can reason in two ways. Way one: the BMW M2 is no longer the nimble benjamin it used to be and the upgrade to a BMW M4 is now actually a no-brainer. That would make the BMW M2 a bit useless. Way two is that with the BMW M2 you get more or less exactly what an M4 also offers you, but for 20,000 euros less. That would make the BMW M4 useless. In short: this tends to cannibalism.

BMW Blog, who brought up this comparison, has a response from BMW M. They say fans shouldn’t worry and the M2’s overweight is not felt behind the wheel. Of course, BMW would never say that one of their models is superfluous, but they may be right.

