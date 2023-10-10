The new BMW X2 and therefore also the iX2 have been presented.

Until now we knew the BMW X2 as one quirky crossover. Less serious than the X1 and X3, but therefore also a somewhat difficult model. It’s not like you saw the X2 driving everywhere. BMW therefore thought it was high time to take a serious approach to the model.

This marks the birth of the new BMW X2. At the same time, the brand is introducing a fully electric variant. As with the 3 Series, the X3, the 4 Series, the 5 Series and the 7 Series, the X2 is also available in two guises. With petrol and diesel engines and as a fully electric car.

Design

The appearance is something to talk about. Definitely! The front is not very shocking, looking at the new i5 and the BMW iX1. The back certainly is. BMW describes the (i)X2 as a SAC. A Sports activity coupé. So basically an SUV with a sloping roofline, in layman’s terms.

BMW could not lag behind either. Mercedes-Benz is a major competitor and has a diverse and successful portfolio of SUV coupes. Audi has also got a taste for it. Then BMW cannot lag behind, of course. The list is complete with the X6, X4 and now the X2.

The model has also grown in every respect. The X2 is 194mm longer, 64mm higher and 21mm wider. The dimensions: 4,554 mm in length, 1,590 mm in height and 1,845 mm in width.

Luggage compartment

With such a sloping roofline you do sacrifice practical luggage space. But let’s be honest, how often do you have a washing machine in the back of the car? Compared to, for example, the BMW X1, the (i)X2 is actually more spacious. Depending on the engine, the luggage compartment varies from 515 to 560 liters. With the rear seat flat, a maximum of 1,400 liters. An electric trunk lid is standard on every X2. An electrically folding towbar is one of the options.

Interior

The interior is no surprise, looking at the other modern BMW models. A continuous display on the dashboard, with operation via touch. Gone is the traditional iDrive controller. The (i)X2 is equipped with BMW Operation System 9. One point of criticism is the size of the screens. It’s not terribly big compared to the competition.

Taking a seat behind Wouter (1.94m) is not recommended in the X2. Then it’s better to save up for an X5 or, even better, the X7. It remains a compact SAV and that is reflected in the interior. BMW says it has incorporated sporty accents from the X1 into the interior of the X2. There are also new colors for the upholstery, including the combination Atlas Gray / Smoke White. You can optionally order a panoramic roof. Please note: this cannot be opened.

Powertrain and engines

Let’s start with the most important variant, the BMW iX2. The fully electric car will be marketed as xDrive30. This has two electric motors: one on the front axle and one on the rear axle. The system power is 313 hp and 494 Nm of torque. This means the iX2 sprints to 100 in 5.6 seconds. The top speed is 180 km/h. The latter is not very relevant with an electric car.

The iX2 xDrive30 is equipped with a 64.8 kWh battery pack. BMW talks about a WLTP range of 417 to 449 kilometers. AC charging is possible with a maximum of 11 kW, then the battery is fully charged in 6.5 hours. Fast charging via DC is possible with a maximum of 130 kW and the battery is charged from 0 to 80 percent in 29 minutes.

Petrol entry-level is the X2 sDrive20i with a 1.5 liter three-cylinder engine. This engine has to make do with 170 hp and 19 hp from an integrated electric motor. Dieseling is also possible with the X2 sDrive18d, good for 150 hp.

There is no switching yourself. The petrol and diesel engines always come with a 7-speed Steptronic automatic transmission with double clutch. The electric iX2 of course also has an automatic transmission.

Market launch, prices and competition

The market introduction of the new BMW iX2 and X2 will follow in March 2024. Although that still seems far away, the first prices have already been announced. The BMW X2 starts at €52,340 as the sDrive20i Launch Edition. The iX2 xDrive30 has a starting price of €59,350.

BMW X2 2024 – from €52,340

Audi Q3 Sportback – from €53,310

Mercedes-Benz GLA – from €54,937

