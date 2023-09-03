A first glimpse into the future of BMW’s digitized interior. The German car manufacturer has in fact introduced the first concept that anticipates the future BMW iDrive to debut on the Neue Klasse from 2025 and consequently on the brand’s next models. It is an interface that simplifies the use of instruments by introducing a completely new intuitive interaction between the driver and the vehicle. The digital experience on board will be provided by BMW Panoramic Vision, a new multifunction steering wheel, the new central display and the new BMW 3D Head-Up Display.

The New Class

The BMW iDrive in the Neue Klasse is characterized by four central elements. The new BMW Panoramic Vision offers a new interpretation of the ultimate BMW driver orientation and content for all passengers. BMW Panoramic Vision is based on completely new head-up display technology. It projects information at a height perfectly suited to the driver across the entire width of the windscreen. BMW Panoramic Vision is rounded off by the new BMW 3D Head-Up Display for active driving situations, which displays required information, such as assisted driving or traffic information, with great precision in the form of 3D animations in the driver’s field of vision.

The new BMW display

With the new multifunction steering wheel, the contents of the BMW Panoramic Vision display and the BMW 3D Head-Up Display can be controlled individually according to the “eyes on the road, hands on the wheel” principle. Operation is comfortable and precise via the steering wheel buttons and is enhanced by active haptic feedback and multilayer technology. BMW iDrive in the Neue Klasse focuses on the new central display with characteristic BMW styling and intuitive touch function. The matrix backlight technology of the new central display ensures high resolution of the displays, vivid colors and high contrast, regardless of the specific light conditions.

Integrated software architecture

The future BMW iDrive will continue to feature the QuickSelect concept introduced in 2023. The system of the Neue Klasse is based on a highly integrated software architecture and uses the next generation of the BMW operating system. The vehicle’s intelligent connectivity with the BMW Cloud and the customer’s digital ecosystem creates an immersive user experience and brings a new dimension to human-car interaction. Turn vehicles of the Neue Klasse into digital experience spaces.