The BMW i5 will be an electric business sedan that also just looks like a business sedan. So without any crazy frills.

A grille will probably be a relic of the past in a few years. Yet most manufacturers do not yet dare to omit the grille. Also BMW not. In fact, the BMW i4, iX and i7 have huge kidneys.

Those who are not served by that will have to wait a little longer. The BMW i5 is approaching and it promises to be fairly traditional in terms of design. And there’s nothing wrong with that at all. A BMW without crazy design frills is also nice for a change.

Perhaps we are a bit too premature, but the new teaser that BMW shares today is at least reasonably reassuring. Although the kidneys are slightly larger than those of the current Fünfer, they do not look very grotesque. Also in terms of headlights, BMW has not done anything crazy this time.

BMW is only teasing the front, but we already have an idea what the back will look like. Last week, the butt of the new 5 Series leaked, and it will be almost identical to that of the i5. In fact, perhaps it is the i5 that has leaked.

BMW also shows a glimpse of the interior. That is very similar to the new one i7. So count on a sleek and minimalist dashboard, with the wide rectangular screen that all new BMWs get.

In terms of variants, we already know that in addition to the normal i5 eDrive40, there will also be an M version: the i5 M60 xDrive. You should of course not immediately think of an electric M5, but especially an extra fast i5. At least as important: there is also a BMW i5 Touring in the pipeline.

The teaser indicates that the new BMW i5 will not be long in coming. The Mercedes EQE rival will be revealed this month, on May 24 to be exact.

