BMW presents the new generation of the flagship Series 7now also offered in motorization 100% electric 544 hp and 725 Nm. The battery from 101.7 kWh allows an autonomy that touches i 600 km and can be charging up to 195 kW and recover 170 km autonomy in 10 minutes. There is also one electric M version i7 M70 xDrive with 660 hp.

BMW 7 Series exterior features

The new BMW 7 Series out characterizes us for a one modern style which focuses on the essential in its exterior and interior design. The front design for BMW vehicles in the segment of luxury is dominated by typical brand features, but a clear distinction is maintained between these models and others in the BMW range.

BMW M760e xDrive

Unlike previous generations, the new BMW 7 Series is offered worldwide exclusively as a model long step which maximizes space in the back.

New BMW 7 Series cockpit, in-car cinema

Inside we find innovative features such as the BMW Theater Screenthe multisensory experience of the vehicle BMW iDrive with the latest generation of the BMW operating system 8in addition to BMW Curved Display and al Maneuver Assistant for parking and automated maneuvers.

The interior of the BMW M760e xDrive

Rear passengers are greeted by a unique entertainment offer in the form of the new BMW Theater Screen: a panoramic display from 31.3 inches in 32: 9 aspect ratio with 8K resolution that extends down from the roof and transforms the second row of seats into an exclusive private cinema on wheels.

The driver and front passenger can also use it for the first time video streaming on demand by YouTube on the control display.

31.3 ″ Theater Screen display that transforms the rear row into a cinema on wheels

A compatible air system 5G takes care of high-speed connectivity in the new BMW 7 Series.

New BMW 7 Series engines

The new BMW 7 Series now offers for the first time ever a choice of a petrol and diesel combustion, systems plug-in hybrids and traction completely electric. The market launch in Europe will initially feature only the electric BMW i7.

In the United States, China and other selected sales regions, two models will be offered at market launch in addition to the all-electric variant, each equipped with a gasoline engine and technology 48V hybrid.

The new 7 Series is offered with thermal, hybrid and electric engines

The engine range of the BMW 7 Series flagship includes a six-cylinder unit 3.0 TwinPower Turbo on the 735i (286 hp and 425 Nm for 181 g / km of CO2) and on the 740i (380 hp and 540 Nm and 159-183 g / km), both destined for the Chinese and US market.

BMW 7 Series M plug-in hybrid sports car

The BMW 760i xDrive is equipped with the engine V8 4.4 biturbo with 544 hp and 750 Nm (255 g / km), la 740d xDrive instead the six-cylinder engine 3.0 diesel with 300 hp and 670 Nm (157-182 g / km). Plus we have the 750e xDrive plug-in hybrid with the 3.0 six-cylinder with 490 hp and 700 Nm (22-28 g / km) and the sports M760e xDrive plug-in hybrid six cylinders 3.0 with 571 hp and 800 Nm (25-28 g / km).

BMW M760e xDrive PHEV in charging

The two plug-ins adopt a specific version of the automatic transmission Steptronic eight-speed gearbox that integrates the 200 HP electric motor and control electronics. The electrical unit is powered by one 18.7 kWh battery (rechargeable 7.4 kW) which guarantees autonomy in electric only from 80 to 89 km according to WLTP cycle.

BMW 7 Series electric i7

The future flagship model, the new Electric BMW i7 M70 xDrive (combined power consumption in the WLTP cycle: 26.4 – 21.2 kWh / 100 km) can count on a traction with two electric motors. Its drive system generates a maximum power of 544 hp and 745 Nm.

The battery from 101.7 kWh guarantees an autonomy of over 600 km. There is also one sportier M version of the 7 Series electric.

The range of the BMW i7 xDrive60 exceeds 600 km

There BMW i7 M70 xDrive in fact it can count on a maximum power of approx 660 hp and 1,000 Nmwhich allow him to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 4 seconds.

When it arrives?

The BMW 7 Series arrives in Europe a November 2022 initially in its electric version. Subsequently in 2023 the endothermic variants and the more powerful will be available i7 M70 xDrive electric.

New BMW 7 Series photo

