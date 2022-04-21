BMW presents the new generation of the flagship Series 7now also offered in motorization 100% electric 544 hp and 725 Nm. In Europe in fact it debuts in the electric motorization, with a 101.7 kWh which allows it an autonomy that touches i 600 km and can be recharged up to 195 kW and recover 170 km autonomy in 10 minutes. There is also one electric M version i7 M70 xDrive with 660 hp.

BMW 7 Series exterior features

The new BMW 7 Series out features one modern style which focuses on the essential in its exterior and interior design. Unlike previous generations, the new BMW 7 Series is offered worldwide exclusively as a model long step which maximizes space in the back.

The front of the new BMW M760e xDrive

The front design for BMW vehicles in the segment of luxury is dominated by typical brand features, but a clear distinction is maintained between these models and others in the BMW range.

At the front it is recognized for the vertical front, for the new interpretation of the double circular headlights and the grille a double kidney BMW. The new 7 Series is equipped with adaptive LED headlights standard, including matrix high beam and non-blinding high beam assistant BMW Selective Beam. The light functions are divided into two areas separate.

The headlights are positioned on two levels

The extremely thin light strip located higher up at the front combines the daytime running lights, side lights and direction indicators. The optional crystal headlights BMW Iconic Glow create an exclusive luminous effect.

Here, the Swarovski crystalsArranged in an L-shape and each backlit by LED units, they perform the function of side lights and daytime running lights. The dipped and main beam headlights are located in the dark lower units chiseled deep into the front apron.

Rear view of the electric BMW i7 xDrive60

Like the front of the new BMW 7 Series, the eye-catching rear is also modeled in a clearly divided surface structure. The slim LED rear units confirm this elegant style of the model, developing smoothly along the sides of the car.

The new BMW 7 Series interior, as it is inside

The interior of the new BMW 7 Series is comfortable And luxurious. Rear seat passengers can relax in an extremely comfortable and comfortable environment. The cabin of the new BMW 7 Series has significantly fewer buttons, switches and controls than its predecessor, thanks to the BMW Curved Display.

The interior of the BMW 760i xDrive

This fully digital screen grouping consists of an information display from 12.3 in behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 in.

The steering wheel and gear selector on the center console also feature a new design. There BMW Interaction Bar makes its debut as a new control option, operability and design element.

The comfortable front seats of the BMW M760e xDrive

This functional unit, which boasts a very effective backlight, extends for full width of the dashboard and inside the door panel trim.

Cinema in the car in the BMW 7 Series

Rear passengers inside the new BMW 7 Series are greeted by a unique entertainment offer in the form of the new BMW Theater Screen: a panoramic display from 31.3 inches in 32: 9 aspect ratio with 8K resolution that extends down from the roof and transforms the second row of seats into an exclusive private cinema on wheels.

Display Theater Screen with Amazon Fire TV

BMW Theater Screen with Amazon Fire TV Integrated includes a 31.3 ″ 8K touchscreen display with surround sound system Bowers & Wilkins with optional subwoofers in the seats, touch screen remote controls integrated into the door panels (BMW Touch Command), and an automated rear blackout curtains which close when the BMW Theater Screen is switched on.

The Display Theater Screen transforms the rear row into a cinema on wheels

The driver and front passenger can also use it for the first time video streaming on demand by YouTube on the control display. A compatible air system 5G takes care of high-speed connectivity in the new BMW 7 Series.

New BMW 7 Series engines

The new BMW 7 Series offers for the first time ever a choice of a petrol and diesel combustion, systems plug-in hybrids and traction completely electric. In Europe, however, only the electric i7 xDrive60 version is available (combined electricity consumption in the WLTP cycle: 19.6 – 18.4 kWh / 100 km).

The i7 xDrive60 is powered by two electric motors which together develop a power of 400 kW / 544 hpand boasts a number of innovations that increase its autonomy to 590 – 625 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. In the USAin China and in other selected sales regions, two models with a petrol and 48V mild hybrid technology.

The new 7 Series in Europe is initially electric only

The top model here will be the BMW 760i xDrive with its new engine 400 kW / 544 C V8V. An in-line six-cylinder diesel engine that develops 220 kW / 300 hp in the BMW 740d xDrive will be available in Europe in the spring of 2023. PHEV plug-in hybrid variants are also expected next year.

BMW 7 Series M plug-in hybrid sports car

The BMW 760i xDrive is equipped with the engine V8 4.4 biturbo with 544 hp and 750 Nm (255 g / km), while the 740d xDrive the six-cylinder engine 3.0 diesel with 300 hp and 670 Nm (157-182 g / km). Then we have the 750e xDrive plug-in hybrid with the 3.0 six-cylinder with 490 hp and 700 Nm (22-28 g / km) and the sports car M760e xDrive plug-in hybrid six cylinders 3.0 with 571 hp and 800 Nm (25-28 g / km).

BMW M760e xDrive PHEV in charging

The two plug-ins adopt a specific version of the automatic transmission Steptronic eight-speed gearbox that integrates the 200 HP electric motor and control electronics. The electrical unit is powered by one 18.7 kWh battery (rechargeable 7.4 kW) which guarantees autonomy in electric only from 80 to 89 km according to WLTP cycle.

BMW 7 Series electric i7

The future flagship model, the new BMW i7 M70 xDrive electric (combined power consumption in the WLTP cycle: 26.4 – 21.2 kWh / 100 km) can count on a traction with two electric motors. Its drive system generates a maximum power of 544 hp and 745 Nm.

The battery from 101.7 kWh guarantees an autonomy of over 600 km. There is also one sportier M version of the 7 Series electric.

The range of the BMW i7 xDrive60 exceeds 600 km

There BMW i7 M70 xDrive in fact it can count on a maximum power of approx 660 hp and 1,000 Nmwhich allow it to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 4 seconds.

BMW 7 Series, suspension features

The suspension of the new BMW 7 Series benefits from a increased stiffness bodywork compared to the previous model, as well as larger track and wheels. Improvements have been made aimed at both the pneumatic suspension with two axles fitted as standard whichIntegral Active Steering optional.

Active Roll Stabilization, included as part of the Executive Drive Pro option, now uses a 48 V electric motor. In addition to reducing the rolling movements caused by bumps on one side of the car, the new feature Active Roll Comfort it also actively adjusts the height of the bodywork on the corresponding side of the vehicle.

BMW M760e xDrive on the road

Limiting wheel slip near the actuator ensures even faster and more accurate corrective input in demanding driving situations. The latest generation of the integrated braking system now works with even greater precision, ensuring easy handling and excellent pedal sensitivity whenever the driver brakes.

ADAS new 7 Series for level 3 autonomous driving

On the 7 Series we find the largest selection of driving and parking systems automated never offered for a BMW model. ADAS systems have functions of level 3 automated driving in the medium term. The combination of Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function and the Steering and Lane Control Assistant offers a particularly intense experience of automated driving. L’Automatic Speed ​​Limit Assistthe route monitoring function, traffic light recognition and Active Navigation allow you to adapt the car’s speed and steering movements extremely precisely to the current road dynamics.

On models equipped with Parking Assistant Professionalthe reverse assistant can now perform steering movements for distances up to 200 meters. The Maneuvering Assistant helps the driver to an even greater extent.

The BMW 7 Series supports level 3 autonomous driving functions

On pre-stored maneuvering paths, this system automatically performs all required tasks, controlling the throttle, brakes and steering as well as shifting gears for forward or reverse. The function of remote controlwhich is expected to be available from spring 2023, will allow the driver to control parking and automated maneuvers from outside the vehicle through the smartphone.

When it arrives?

The BMW 7 Series arrives in Europe a November 2022, initially only in its electric version. Subsequently in 2023 the endothermic variants and the more powerful will be available i7 M70 xDrive electric.

New BMW 7 Series photo

