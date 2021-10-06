Arrives on the market the new generation of BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, the minivan which incorporates the forms of the sportiest Series 1. At launch in February 2022, four model variants are available with front-wheel drive and powers from 100 kW / 136 hp to 160 kW / 218 hp. Two versions also arrive later PHEV plug-in hybrids.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer exterior features

The exterior design of the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer at the front is characterized by the double kidney grille BMW, larger in size, and with thin headlight edges. The new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is equipped with full-LED headlight series. The headlights adaptive LEDs with cornering lighting, high and low beams, daytime running lights, highway traffic lights and integrated bad weather lights are on the option list.

Front with the typical double kidney mask

With its wide edges and slim LED units, the rear of the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has a particularly figure muscular. The tailpipes are integrated into the rear and are hidden in each of the model variants.

Depending on the model variant, they are fitted as standard 16 or 17-inch light alloy wheels. Optionally they are available light alloy wheels up to 19 inches.

Rear view of the new 2 Series Active Tourer PHEV

The new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer can also be ordered as an option Luxury Line or with a package M Sport as an alternative to the basic specification.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer passenger compartment and trunk, how is it inside?

The geometry of the passenger compartment and a series of details are inspired by the concept of the interior and the technology of the flagship BMW iX. The features are the slim instrument panel, the BMW Curved Display, the “floating” armrest with integrated control panel and an overall reduction in the number of physical control elements.

The interior of the new 2 Series Active Tourer

The space under the armrest is used as glove compartment, while the area in front of it hosts gods Cup holder generously sized and one smartphone slot recently designed.

With the rear seat backrests in the loading position, the luggage compartment capacity increases significantly 90 liters. The rear seats can also slide forward by up to 13 centimeters.

The large trunk of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer PHEV

The boot capacity is 470 -1.455 liters in the BMW 218i Active Tourer and in the BMW 218d Active Tourer and of 415 – 1,405 liters in BMW 220i Active Tourer and in the BMW 223i Active Tourer. Automatic tailgate operation is standard, while a electric tow hook can be ordered as an option.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer petrol, diesel and hybrid engines

The new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is equipped with latest generation engines and the seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission. A new version of technology Mild Hybrid 48V debuts in BMW 223i Active Tourer (fuel consumption: 6.6 – 6.0 liters / 100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 149 – 137 g / km in the WLTP test cycle) and BMW 220i Active Tourer (fuel consumption: 6.5 – 5.9 liters / 100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 148 – 133 g / km in the WLTP test cycle). The integrated electric motor in the automatic gearbox it supports the combustion engine with a power now increased to 14 kW / 19 hp.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer with petrol engine and MHEV mild-hybrid hybrid

The new BMW 223i Active Tourer has a power of 160 kW / 218 hp (generated by the 150 kW / 204 hp combustion engine and the 14 kW / 19 hp electric propulsion system), and the BMW 220i Active Tourer develops 125 kW / 170 hp (generated by the 115 kW / 156 hp combustion engine and the 14 kW / 19 hp electric propulsion system). Since launch, the BMW 218i Active Tourer with 100 kW / 136 hp (fuel consumption: 6.8 – 6.2 liters / 100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 154 – 140 g / km in the WLTP test cycle).

The engine diesel that equips the new BMW 218d Active Tourer (fuel consumption: 5.3 – 4.8 liters / 100km; combined CO2 emissions: 138 – 125g / km in the WLTP test cycle) employs low-friction pistons and two-stage turbocharging with increased efficiency. The maximum power is 110 kW / 150 hp.

The two plug-in hybrid versions arrive in the summer of 2022

In the course of 2022 the two plug-in hybrid versions arrive (225e xDrive with 245 bhp and 230e xDrive with 326 bhp with 80 km of electric range, thanks to the new lithium battery from 7.4 kWh.

ADAS on the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

The equipment ADAS of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer as standard includes the Cruise control with brake function, the Lane Departure Warning, the Evasion Assistant and the frontal collision warning. The latter now also reacts to oncoming traffic when turning left and to pedestrians and cyclists and when turning right (in countries where vehicles drive on the right). The parking assistant with reversing assist camera they are also standard.

Options include steering assistant and lane control, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, the active navigation, the exit warning function, the BMW Head-Up Display and the functions Surround View, Remote 3D View, BMW Drive Recorder and Remote Theft Recorder.

With remote updates, the ADAS functions can be improved and extended after purchase

Existing functions can be improved or expanded by means of Remote Software Upgrades, and customers can also use On Demand Features to select and import a variety of options at a later stage, such as the Driving Assistant Plus which includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function (availability depends on vehicle hardware and market conditions).

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer infotainment and connectivity

The new generation of control / operation system iDrive, included for the first time in a compact BMW model, is based on the BMW Operating System 8. It connects as standard with the BMW Curved Display and with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with an expanded range of functions. The fully digital BMW Curved Display screen grouping consists of a 10.25-inch information display and a control display with a diagonal of the 10.7 inch screen. The new BMW iDrive is equipped with tactile control intuitive and of voice control.

The new My Modes they bring together individually selected vehicle settings with related worlds of interior experience. The navigation system based on the cloud BMW Maps can be requested as an option with the function Augmented View on the control display. The internal camera allows those on board to take snapshots during the journey and send them to their smartphone.

Dashboard with BMW Curved Display

One can also be used on board Personal eSIM designed to work with the new mobile technology 5G, as well as the BMW ID to track the user experience, and further improved smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay And Android Auto.

Photo of the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

