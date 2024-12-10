In 2021, Castilla-La Mancha segregated a total of 1,214 hectares of a property that had a hunting reserve

Castilla-La Mancha will have to restore a private property partially located in the Cabañeros National Park. The Contentious-Administrative Court number 1 of Toledo has upheld the lawsuit filed by the owner of the property in which he opposed…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only