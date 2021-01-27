Fifty agents from various specialized units of the National Police of Murcia struck a new blow to the production and distribution of marijuana in the capital region of. Specifically, the anti-drug operation was carried out in the Murcian neighborhood of La Paz, one of the areas known as the Murcia drug ‘supermarket’, and where police raids are carried out periodically. So far the two people in charge of the care and surveillance of the plants have been detained, according to Corps sources.

In total, six searches were carried out on Río Tajo street, located in the La Paz neighborhood, where various amounts of drugs have been seized, yet to be determined. Between them marijuana, cocaine, heroin and hashish. Likewise, a dozen boxes with the marijuana seized in the six homes have been seized.

In recent months there have been several fires in houses in these neighborhoods caused by power grid overloads due to the large consumption of electricity necessary for the growth of plants. The most recent occurred last October on Río Mundo street, in which the Police found an ‘indoor’ cultivation of ‘Maria’ distributed in several rooms, after going to a house fire.

Around 50 members of the Murcia National Police intervened in the operation, some of them wearing ski masks, including agents of the Judicial Police, the Crime and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco), and the Prevention Unit. and Reacción (UPR), and the Canine Unit, accompanied by the judicial secretary and operators of an electric company.