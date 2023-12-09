In a joint operation between the State Citizen Security Force (FESC) and the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), Nearly 600 kilograms of methamphetamines were seized in the Central Zone of Ensenada. The incident took place during a preventive tour carried out by agents as part of the Comprehensive Christmas Plan 2023, led by the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Baja California (SSCBC).

The episode took place on Macheros and First streets, where the agents observed the occupants of a Ford Bronco truck trying to evade the operation. Given the arrest order, the individuals ignored the order and began a brief escape, triggering a chase that culminated in the abandonment of the vehicle on Ruiz Street.

During the inspection of the area, an individual identified as Valentine “N”26 years old and with a history of carrying a firearm in 2019, He was arrested after being hit running between Second and Third streets. Although the personal search did not reveal any illicit activity, the interior of the Ford Bronco truck housed several boxes and plastic containers that contained bags with a substance similar to methamphetamine, reaching a total weight of approximately 597,381 kilograms.

The detainee and the evidence were made available to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to determine the legal situation of the individual and carry out the corresponding investigations.