Genoa – For the condominiums they prepare difficult months. It is not just the rise in energy prices that are worrying. Now there is also the prospect of the automatic transfer of electricity and gas users to the free market. There is little left: just two months. No longer being part of the protected market means being exposed to uncertainties such as, for example, those of higher rates than the protected market.

Consumer associations they speak of a very serious situation that threatens to bring many families to their knees. For this they appealed to the government and to Arera. What’s going on? “Condominiums are considered, inexplicably, micro-enterprises, so for condominium users the protected light market does not end on January 10, 2024 but in less than two months, January 1, 2023” is the complaint of Marco Vignola, head of the energy sector National Consumers Union.

“An illegitimate, absurd and inexplicable difference in treatment between those who live in a villa and those who live in a building, which we ask to immediately correct both the Government and Arera, together with the postponement of the end of gas protection, always foreseen for the end of this year »continues Vignola. «In the general silence, the condominium administrators are receiving warning letters in which the anticipated “eviction” from the protection market is announced. In short, for the light of the common areas of those who live in a building (not for the interior of the individual apartments), i.e. for stairs, garden, lift, garage and cellars, the user is not considered for domestic use, unlike who lives in a villa “.

There is a lot of chaos on this news, with the administrators having to decide in a short time the transition to new energy suppliers for the buildings. The hope is that this situation will be remedied.

However, this is a passage that presents contradictions. «It is an interpretation that collides head-on against the thesis of the Inland Revenue that with the ruling no. 142 of 3 March 2021 had allowed the application of reduced VAT at 10% on electricity bills also for the operation of the common parts of condominiums composed of exclusively residential real estate units that previously paid VAT at 22, considering that the parties condominium municipalities cannot be considered “as distinct and autonomous with respect to the properties of the condominiums“, but they are” instrumental to the use or enjoyment of the individual parts “and therefore” it is believed that the reduced VAT rate “should also be applied” to the supply of electricity to condominiums composed exclusively of residential real estate units, ie private homes that use energy exclusively for domestic use for final consumption ».

“A logical and innovative interpretation which, however, Arera has not taken on board, consequently modifying its resolutions, and of which he does not mention at all on his site where he merely talks, on the page dedicated to the topic, only about micro-enterprises and families and not condominiums, in the face of a legislator who, with article 16 ter of the decree law 6 November 2021, n. 152 postponed the end of the protection of light to January 10, 2024, without however specifying anything else, limiting itself to talking about domestic customers. A mess that we ask the Meloni and Arera governments to immediately remedy »concludes Vignola.

